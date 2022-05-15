Hindi film celebs pay tributes to ‘one of the cricket’s finest’ Andrew Symonds | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: The sudden demise of Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has left sports activities lovers from throughout the globe shocked, together with Bollywood movie stars Sanjay Dutt Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal , who remembered the all-rounder for his ardour for the sport.Symonds, who was lovingly generally known as ‘Roy’, died on the age of 46 in a automotive accident on Saturday evening in Queensland. The cricketer is survived by his spouse and two kids.

Dutt mentioned he was “deeply shocked” by the information of the sports activities star’s premature loss of life.

“Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket’s finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend!” he wrote on Twitter.

Calling Symonds a “terrific competitor”, Akhtar mentioned the cricketer’s passing away is nothing lower than a “heartbreak” for cricket lovers who’re nonetheless dealing with Australian legends Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh‘s deaths in March.

“In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family,” he tweeted.

Rampal wrote, “This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds”.

An attacking batter, who might additionally bowl each medium tempo and spin and an impressive fielder, Symonds featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is in a profitable profession between 1998 and 2009.

He helped Australia win the ODI world Cups in 2003 and 2007 and was one of many key members of Australia’s Test facet within the 2000s.

Filmmaker Nilamadhab Panda mentioned Symonds loss of life was an enormous loss for your entire cricketing world.

“Truly unfortunate, deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident of #AndrewSymonds, my deepest condolences to the family and fans, a huge loss for the entire cricketing world.”

Actor Rahul Bose mentioned, “Tragic. Too soon. RIP.”

Actor Saiyami Kher, a cricket participant herself, mentioned “Oh god no #AndrewSymonds”.