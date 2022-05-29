Hindley becomes first Aussie to win Giro

Jai Hindley has pedalled furiously into biking historical past as Australia’s first winner of the Giro d’Italia.

In Verona, Hindley wrote a Shakespearean story of redemption on Sunday, clinching the title in a time trial simply 20 months after shedding the chief’s ‘maglia rosa’ in a last-day sporting tragedy.

In Milan in 2020, the person from Perth was pipped for the crown cruelly by 39 seconds – however this time, protected by a one minute 25 second cushion and promising to “die for the jersey”, no-one might cease him.

Not solely did the 26-year-old West Australian change into Australia’s first winner of the Italian race however he additionally follows 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans because the second Aussie ever to win one in every of biking’s three Grand Tours.