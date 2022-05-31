Hindley eyes Tour de France … next year

Jai Hindley gained’t compete on the Tour de France this yr however after turning into the primary Australian to win the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, the yellow jersey, biking’s most coveted prize, is on his radar.

Hindley has joined Cadel Evans as the one Australian to have gained a grand tour – a three-week race – and whereas his speedy focus is on restoration and a vacation along with his girlfriend in Italy, future endeavours aren’t removed from his thoughts.

Jai Hindley rides to the rostrum in a packed Roman amphitheatre after turning into the primary Australian to win the Giro d’Italia. Credit:LaPresse/AP

Speaking in a video press convention, Hindley, nonetheless in a daze from his historic triumph on the Giro and seeing his dad and mom for the primary time in additional than two years, was matter of reality when requested if he might win the yellow jersey. Evans is presently the one Australian to have gained the Tour since its inception in 1903.

“For sure, why not? I’ll never say never. That would be the ultimate dream. I’m definitely not going to say it’s not possible,” he mentioned, including his subsequent huge aim could be to trip on the Tour.