Hindley eyes Tour de France … next year
Jai Hindley gained’t compete on the Tour de France this yr however after turning into the primary Australian to win the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, the yellow jersey, biking’s most coveted prize, is on his radar.
Hindley has joined Cadel Evans as the one Australian to have gained a grand tour – a three-week race – and whereas his speedy focus is on restoration and a vacation along with his girlfriend in Italy, future endeavours aren’t removed from his thoughts.
Speaking in a video press convention, Hindley, nonetheless in a daze from his historic triumph on the Giro and seeing his dad and mom for the primary time in additional than two years, was matter of reality when requested if he might win the yellow jersey. Evans is presently the one Australian to have gained the Tour since its inception in 1903.
“For sure, why not? I’ll never say never. That would be the ultimate dream. I’m definitely not going to say it’s not possible,” he mentioned, including his subsequent huge aim could be to trip on the Tour.
“I’ve been a pro now for, this is my fifth year, and I’ve never ridden the Tour so that would be a huge step forward. Not necessarily riding for GC [general classification] but just riding the Tour I think is super special.
“I would love to do that maybe next year I don’t know, but that would be pretty awesome.”
Hindley has barely stopped since he crossed the end line of the twenty first and ultimate stage of the Giro in Verona, the place he made biking and Australian sporting historical past, which, to him, was on par with seeing his mom and father.
The 26-year-old, who’s from Perth, was beforehand unable to go to his dad and mom due to Australia’s border restrictions through the COVID-19 pandemic.