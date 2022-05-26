Hindley survives Giro d’Italia puncture

A puncture on stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia couldn’t forestall Jai Hindley hanging on to second place with three days to go.

The Australian suffered a punctured tyre inside the ultimate three kilometres, that means he was given the identical ending time as the opposite leaders he was driving with when he needed to cease for mechanical assist.

Belgium’s Dries De Bondt gained as a four-man breakaway stole away the ultimate alternative for the sprinters.

Richard Carapaz, the 2019 champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, maintained a three-second lead within the total standings from Hindley, who was runner-up in 2020.

The predominantly flat 156km run from Borgo Valsugana to Treviso ought to have been one for the short males, and the final bunch dash of this Giro.

But the dash squads obtained their sums fallacious because the break stayed clear, with De Bondt beating Edoardo Affini, Magnus Cort and Davide Gabburo to the road.

Alberto Dainese introduced house the sprinters 14 seconds later, with Britain’s Mark Cavendish rolling house in eighth place.

Joao Almeida, who had dropped from third to fourth on Wednesday’s stage to Lavarone, didn’t begin on Thursday having examined constructive for Covid-19. The remainder of the UAE Team Emirates squad and employees returned detrimental assessments.

The peloton appeared to have the breakaway beneath management for the majority of the stage, however after the entrance 4 upped the tempo on the quick however sharp climb of the Muro di Ca del Poggio round 50km from the end, they constructed a spot the peloton failed to shut.

Asked how they held off the peloton, De Bondt stated: “The collaboration from the four of us was magnificent. Nobody skipped a turn. It was full, full, full.

“Everyone thought it might be a dash, that it was written within the stars, however we made a plan, the 4 of us, and we caught to it.”

Mikel Landa stayed third overall, 1:05 behind Carapaz.

The remaining three stages will determine the winner: gruelling mountain legs on Friday and Saturday followed by a hilly individual time trial that ends the race in Verona on Sunday.

“I checked Landa and Hindley on a regular basis as I knew there might be some gaps,” Carapaz said. “I need to hold the maglia rosa until the tip, I belief in my legs.”

With AP