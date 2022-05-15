Hindley triumphs on the Blockhaus to win gruelling Giro stage
Australian bicycle owner Jai Hindley gained the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia atop the fearsome Blockhaus on Sunday as Trek–Segafredo’s Juan Pedro Lopez retained the chief’s pink jersey.
Hindley, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, edged out Romain Bardet (DSM) and general favorite Richard Carapaz (Ineos) in a dash to the road on the finish of an arduous day of climbing.
Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) additionally completed with the identical time.
“I was just trying to survive as best I could, actually,” stated Hindley, who was runner-up within the Giro in 2020.
“I knew it was flattening out in the last ks (kilometres) and there was a right-hander before the finish with around 200 to go. I wanted to take the corner first and then just gave it everything to the line, and yeah here we are.
“It’s pretty incredible. It wasn’t the easiest year I had last year. I worked so hard to get back to the level to compete at the Giro and I’m at a loss for words honestly. It’s pretty amazing.”
Lopez saved maintain of the maglia rosa, the Spaniard ending the 191-kilometre stage from Isernia 1 minute, 46 seconds behind Hindley. The stage noticed a number of favourites lose time on the long-lasting closing climb, which options double-digit gradients on a sequence of hairpins.
“This is wonderful for me – I don’t believe this moment,” the Trek–Segafredo rider stated. “We need to enjoy every moment.”