Hindley triumphs on the Blockhaus to win gruelling Giro stage

Australian bicycle owner Jai Hindley gained the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia atop the fearsome Blockhaus on Sunday as Trek–Segafredo’s Juan Pedro Lopez retained the chief’s pink jersey.

Hindley, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, edged out Romain Bardet (DSM) and general favorite Richard Carapaz (Ineos) in a dash to the road on the finish of an arduous day of climbing.

Jai Hindley celebrates on the rostrum after successful the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia. Credit:AP

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) additionally completed with the identical time.

“I was just trying to survive as best I could, actually,” stated Hindley, who was runner-up within the Giro in 2020.