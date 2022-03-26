Hinds: UNC gets in the way of Governments crime-fighting efforts

News

Fitzgerald Hinds –

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds accused the Opposition UNC of regularly attempting to stymie the Government’s efforts to curb crime in Trinidad and Tobago. He levelled this accusation in opposition to the Opposition throughout his contribution to debate on a non-public movement within the House of Representatives on Friday,

“Every time we try to fight crime in this country. The UNC gets in the way.”

Hinds rejected earlier claims by Naparima MP Rodney Charles that crime in TT was skyrocketing and the PNM was doing nothing to cease it.

“Set of hypocrites. The country is full of hypocrites and this Parliament is not devoid of some.”

During a number of components of his contribution, Hinds evoked the anger of Opposition MPs as he talked about issues which occurred underneath the tenure of the previous UNC-led People’s Partnership (PP) authorities between May 24, 2010 and September 7, 2015.

The verbal exchanges between Hinds and Opposition MPs triggered Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George to intervene to warning each side.

She reminded Hinds that the talk involved the present authorities. Annisette-George additionally overruled a number of the complaints from Opposition MPs that Hinds was being irrelevant.

At one level, Annisette-George suggested Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh to briefly depart the Parliament Chamber. Indarsingh complied and returned later within the sitting.

Referring to the escape of 5 prisoners from the Golden Grove jail on March 20, Hinds mentioned the UNC did nothing to enhance the jail’s infrastructure whereas in workplace between 2010 and 2015.

“The buildings were just as they left them. They left an unworthy remand prison in Golden Grove.”

Only just lately, Hinds mentioned the south block of the jail was repaired and upgraded. “The work has now started on the north wing. That is to improve the conditions for the inmates and to cut out the business of slopping out as they called it, using bails.”

Hinds additionally mentioned a remand court docket has been established at Golden Grove. “They (UNC) didn’t leave that. We left that.” Since returning to workplace, he continued, the PNM has introduced a number of items of anti-crime laws to Parliament for passage.

But Hinds lamented that the UNC has repeatedly refused to assist laws that wants a particular majority for passage. Recalling earlier complaints by former lawyer common Faris Al-Rawi concerning the lack of opposition assist for such laws, Hinds mentioned Government typically needed to amend the laws so it might be handed.

“We had to draft legislation with the criminals in mind and with the UNC in mind.”

See additionally

Referring to statistics supplied by the police, Hinds mentioned there have been 450 murders in 2021, in comparison with 399 in 2020. But he noticed, “The statistics nonetheless signify a major lower in what occurred in earlier years.

Hinds mentioned there have been 509 murders in 2019 and 516 murders in 2018.

“The information offered reveals no indication of any fast or out and out enhance in murders. Those are the statistics. He added there have been comparable patterns with respect to break-ins and robberies

In the previous, there have been 2,176 (2017), 2,226 (2018). 2,217 (2019) and 1,736 (2020), 1,510 (2021) and 357 thus far, this 12 months.

In the latter, there have been 2,913 (2017), 3,246 (2018), 3,018 (2019), 2,082 (2020), 1,868 (2021) and 494 so far, this 12 months.

Hinds declared that Charles declare that these statistics point out a surge in crime in TT was based mostly on a false premise. On ongoing anti-crime initiatives, Hinds was assured that nationwide firearm retrieval programme being carried out by the police would lead to at the very least half of an estimated 12,000 unlawful firearms in TT being seized.

He claimed this was one thing the UNC wouldn’t speak about. “Not a squeak. They must tell me in this debate, why not?”

Hinds additionally claimed that some parliamentarians in TT wouldn’t assist sure legal guidelines “because they are worried about how it will affect them.”