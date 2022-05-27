Hindu Man Killed Over Relationship With Muslim Woman In Karnataka: Cops

Vijaya needed to marry a Muslim girl, nevertheless her household was against their relationship, police say.

Bengaluru:

The homicide of a 25-year-old Hindu man over a relationship with a Muslim girl has prompted authorities to step up safety and name in extra forces in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district.

Vijaya Kamble, a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in Wadi city, was waylaid by a bunch of males close to a railway bridge on Monday night time.

An argument is alleged to have ensued earlier than they attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him bleeding profusely. Vijaya died from the accidents on the spot.

The police say Vijaya needed to marry a Muslim girl, nevertheless her household was against their relationship.

The sufferer’s mom accused the lady’s father and brother of stabbing her son within the First Information Report (FIR).

Two folks have been arrested in reference to the homicide.

The accused have been recognized as 19-year-old Shahabuddin – the brother of the girl and one other 19-year-old named Nawaz.