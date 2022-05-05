Hindu Sisters Donate Land To Eidgah “To Fulfil Father’s Last Wish”

The Eidgah committee expresses its gratitude to them for the type gesture. (Representational)

Kashipur, Uttarakhand:

Fulfilling their late father’s final want, two Hindu sisters donated 4 bighas price over Rs 1.5 crore to an Eidgah right here, a gesture that touched Muslims a lot that they supplied prayers for the useless man on Eid.

Kashipur is a small city in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand and the gesture by the sisters gained reward, at a time when reviews of communal tensions are coming in from elements of the nation.

Brajnandan Prasad Rastogi, who died 20 years in the past, had confided to his shut kin that he wished to donate 4 bighas of his agricultural land to an Eidgah for its growth.

Before he might share his final want together with his kids, he died in January 2003.

His two daughters Saroj and Anita, who stay in Delhi and Meerut, got here to learn about their father’s final want via kin not too long ago.

They instantly contacted their brother Rakesh Rastogi, who lives in Kashipur, to hunt his consent for it and he agreed readily.

“Honouring father’s last wish was our duty. My sisters have done something which will make his soul rest in peace,” Rakesh Rastogi mentioned when contacted.

“The two sisters are a living example of communal unity. The Eidgah committee expresses its gratitude to them for the kind gesture. The two sisters will soon be felicitated for what they have done,” Hasin Khan of the Eidgah committee mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)