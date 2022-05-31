Hindu women’s plea seeking unhindered rights to worship idols violates law: Gyanvapi panel to court

VARANASI: A plea by 5 Hindu girls in search of unhindered rights to worship idols within the Gyanvapi Masjid advanced is just not maintainable as a result of it violates Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, legal professionals for the mosque committee argued earlier than a district choose on Monday.

Judge AK Vishvesha posted the matter for additional listening to on July 4.

Since the ladies filed the case of their particular person capability, their view didn’t characterize that of the whole Hindu group, Akhlaque Ahmad, a lawyer representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi Masjid, stated in court docket. The case, due to this fact, was not maintainable, he argued.

“Advocates for the committee read para no 13 to para no 39 of the suit and countered them by presenting arguments in favour of their plea,” stated Mahendra Prasad Pandey, district authorities counsel, civil.

Abhay Nath Yadav, one other lawyer of the mosque committee, offered arguments in court docket for about two hours.

The mosque administration committee argued that the plea was not maintainable because the Places of Worship Act, 1991, prohibits conversion of anywhere of worship and mandates the upkeep of the spiritual character of anywhere of worship because it existed on August 15, 1947.

Hearing within the district court docket relating to the maintainability of the case started on May 26. “We have many arguments to prove that the case is maintainable,” stated Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of many advocates for the Hindu petitioners. “We will current our arguments within the court docket and show it

The final result of the proceedings will determine whether or not the swimsuit, which led to the survey, may very well be entertained in any respect, and if the 1991 Places of Worship Act bars try to renew calls for by a gaggle for ascertaining spiritual character of a spot yet again — a foundational argument raised by the committee. The determination of the Varanasi district court docket relating to applicability of the Act in such conditions might also have ramifications for different related disputes.

After the Hindu girls filed the plea in August final 12 months, a decrease court docket ordered a video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in April. Lawyers from the Hindu aspect claimed a Shivling was discovered on the final day of the survey on April 16, prompting the civil court docket to order safety of the location. The mosque committee countered and stated the construction was a fountain the place Muslim worshippers washed their fingers earlier than namaz.

The Supreme Court clarified its May 17 order that safety in a bit of the masjid advanced the place the Shivling was ostensibly discovered shall proceed. It directed that Muslims may have the proper to supply namaz within the mosque with none hindrance. The prime court docket requested the Varanasi district Justice of the Peace to make sure preparations for ablution for Muslims, however didn’t entertain a plea of the committee to permit it to make use of the pond or the faucet situated near the protected web site.

The apex court docket adjourned the case to the third week of July. It stated its May 17 order will stay operational till the district choose’s determination on the maintainability of the swimsuit, and for an extra interval of eight weeks in order that events aggrieved may problem it in enchantment. It additionally noticed that ascertainment of the spiritual character of a spot might not be barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991.