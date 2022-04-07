Hinkley asserts Port can still make finals

Port Adelaide should defy historical past to qualify for this 12 months’s AFL finals collection, however their under-pressure coach Ken Hinkley stays assured they’ll characteristic in September.

Only one crew has made the highest eight from an 0-4 begin since 2000, and if Port Adelaide need to make the finals for a 3rd successive 12 months, they’re going to need to grow to be the second.

“Why not? We haven’t had everything the way we’ve (liked to) have, but it’s a long season,” Hinkley mentioned after the Power’s 32-point loss to Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on Thursday evening.

“I get that people question my belief, but I’m strong in it – I think we can absolutely move forward and improve quickly.”

But to show issues round, the Power will want keep away from offensive performances just like the one they produced in opposition to the Demons as they had been held to their first goalless half since coming into the AFL in 1997.

“I never want to play in games of football where we don’t score goals … it’s not a title we want,” Hinkley mentioned.

“No-one is more frustrated than us, and we understand the fans’ frustration because they want their team to be playing well.

“Our gamers and our teaching employees and our complete soccer membership will stick collectively and work actually onerous to verify we shortly get again on monitor someplace near what they’d love us to be taking part in like.

“We’re desperate for it to turn around.

“I do know it may be onerous to simply accept, however we’re working in direction of making us higher shortly and hanging in there.

“At the moment, we’re hanging in there in a position we’d much rather not be in.”

Port Adelaide might get a lift to their scoring efficiency for his or her subsequent match in opposition to Carlton with star veteran Robbie Gray nearly sure to be out there after being compelled out of the assembly with the Demons because of coming into COVID protocols.

But it is unclear whether or not Trent McKenzie (knee) or Scott Lycett (shoulder) will tackle the Blues.

McKenzie was a late withdrawal whereas Lycett damage himself within the second quarter, though he managed to play out the sport.

“Talk about being in the wars, Trent has been in them,” Hinkley mentioned.

“He’s had another little incident somewhere between last week’s game and getting ready to play this week and it looks like his knee’s not quite right, so we’ll investigate that further.”

Star Power midfielder Ollie Wines was despatched to hospital as a precaution after feeling sick through the sport and being subbed out at halftime.