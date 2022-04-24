Hip hop, the Obamas and quite a bit of the ‘F’ word: what drives Labor’s Anne Aly
Welcome to Quick Q – Monday Media’s weekly Q&A sequence devoted to discovering out extra in regards to the personalities that matter most within the Australian media panorama.
Every week The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age asks key figures throughout company media, enterprise, sport, federal politics, radio, tv and tradition to reply a sequence of questions on their lives, careers, hobbies and information habits.
This week’s dialog is with Anne Aly, the federal member for Cowan in WA.
How did you get your huge break?
When I used to be invited to attend and converse at President Barack Obama’s countering violent extremism convention on the White House. It was actual validation of my analysis and observe in stopping and countering violent extremism.
What are every day information media habits?
If I’ve time, I’ll scan by the headlines after which learn something that captures my curiosity.
Which residing individual do you most admire?
Michelle Obama – a powerful and formidable position mannequin for ladies of color in all places.
Your responsible streaming pleasure?
The new season of Ozark – I’ve a love/hate relationship with all of the characters!
Which phrase do you overuse?
I are inclined to overuse the “F” phrase quite a bit. Is that unhealthy?
What did you wish to do if you grew up?
Be adopted by the Brady Bunch.