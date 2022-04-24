Hip hop, the Obamas and quite a bit of the ‘F’ word: what drives Labor’s Anne Aly

Welcome to Quick Q – Monday Media’s weekly Q&A sequence devoted to discovering out extra in regards to the personalities that matter most within the Australian media panorama.

Every week The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age asks key figures throughout company media, enterprise, sport, federal politics, radio, tv and tradition to reply a sequence of questions on their lives, careers, hobbies and information habits.

This week’s dialog is with Anne Aly, the federal member for Cowan in WA.

Anne Aly is an outspoken critic of extremism and racism Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

How did you get your huge break?

When I used to be invited to attend and converse at President Barack Obama’s countering violent extremism convention on the White House. It was actual validation of my analysis and observe in stopping and countering violent extremism.