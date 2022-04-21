His house was demolished because he is Muslim, he says | CNN



Khargone, Madhya Pradesh

CNN

Shahdullah Baig stands among the many rubble of what was as soon as his modest two-bedroom residence, his belongings buried below particles and damaged bricks.

“In the blink of an eye, my home was demolished,” mentioned the 45-year-old fruit vendor, whose kitchen, fruit cart, and cattle shed have ​all been destroyed. “While I stood there watching… (the police) just walked away.”

Scraps of wooden, rusty steel and rubbish line the sandy pavement exterior his residence, the place his 4 younger kids play.

His residence was one in every of a number of properties in Khargone metropolis’s Chhoti Mohan Talkies neighborhood, in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state, ​that he says have been demolished by authorities following violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims that broke out on April 10 – the day of the Hindu pageant Ram Navami.

Authorities have ​defended the demolitions by saying they’d acted towards each “rioters” and “encroachers,” claiming the homes and outlets have been constructed illegally on public land. But Baig and others spoken to by CNN say solely Muslim houses have been focused.

Experts say the demolitions are the tip of a far deeper drawback and that that is solely the most recent in a string of assaults on the nation’s Muslim inhabitants, fueled partially by the ​ascendance of India’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

They argue that Muslims in BJP-run Madhya Pradesh have been disproportionately punished following the violence, elevating fears that members of the nation’s ​largest minority faith – about 200 million of India’s 1.3 billion inhabitants are Muslim – are being persecuted below the BJP.

They level to related issues within the capital New Delhi, the place ​witnesses instructed CNN that authorities started demolishing outlets and different buildings within the predominantly Muslim neighborhood of Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, days after violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims broke out following Hanuman Jayanti, a celebration of the birthday of the Hindu god Hanuman.

For Baig, there may be an additional sense of injustice.

Baig mentioned he and his neighbors have been nowhere close to the scene of the clashes.

“I don’t know what is happening in my country,” mentioned Baig, who ​says he has lived within the property for greater than 30 years. “But all I can say is that I’m paying the price of being a Muslim.”

‘My shops were demolished because I am Muslim’



The communal violence in Khargone erupted after teams of Hindu males carrying saffron flags – a colour related to Hinduism that has lately turn into increasingly politicized – marched via Muslim-majority neighborhoods on Ram Navami, a pageant that celebrates the delivery of the revered Hindu god, Lord Ram.

The particulars of the clashes are disputed. Violent skirmishes between Hindus and Muslims erupted, with some males throwing stones and holding weapons within the air, in response to video from native information retailers. Houses and automobiles have been set on hearth, and a minimum of one particular person died ​– a Muslim man – within the clashes, state police instructed reporters. A curfew was imposed within the metropolis to quell the violence on April 10, and a few restrictions have been lifted after 11 days, they mentioned. The authorities mentioned they’ve put aside a cumulative sum of $131,000 for households affected by the violence.

But it’s the scenes of state officers bulldozing properties that gained probably the most consideration, with activists and residents decrying the transfer as unjust and illegal.

Dr. Tameezuddin Shaikh was at residence on April 11 when he obtained a cellphone name from a good friend informing him that authorities have been bulldozing his son’s medical store within the predominantly Muslim neighborhood of Talab Chowk in Khargone.

“I was stunned,” mentioned Shaikh, who ​says he usually offers free companies to impoverished and marginalized households. “There was a curfew imposed in the city and I had not been given any notice warning of any illegality. I live far away from my medical store, and with the curfew imposed, there was no way that we could go and stop the demolitions.”

About a dozen outlets in Talab Chowk have been demolished by Khargone authorities, in response to Shaikh.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ​described the state’s actions ​as a type of revenge, telling reporters on April 11: “From the homes where stones were pelted, we will turn those homes to a pile of stones.” He provided no proof the ​residents whose houses have been destroyed had been linked to the violence.

Shaikh mentioned neither he nor his son have been concerned within the violence. And he has served the area people from that store for greater than 5 a long time with out a problem, he added.

“I’m a respected name in Khargone, having served people all my life,” he mentioned. “But all the medicines and everything in my clinic worth over 10 lakh rupees ($13,000) turned to rubble.”

Muslim group Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has filed a petition in India’s Supreme Court, urging an intervention into the demolitions, and calling them a “violation” of India’s structure.

According to lawyer and activist Kawalpreet Kaur, district officers “cannot take the law into their own hands and cannot be the adjudicating authority.”

“They cannot decide who is a criminal,” she mentioned.

Rahul Verma, a fellow from the Centre for Policy Research, mentioned the demolitions in Madhya Pradesh have been “unprecedented.”

“It’s not a job of the municipal office to give punishment to people who might be involved in ​stone-pelting or violence,” he mentioned.

Ayub Khan, a resident of the Aurangpura Square neighborhood, about 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) from Talab Chowk, misplaced seven outlets when authorities demolished them a day after the violence.

Khan ​says he misplaced greater than $26,000 within the destruction, and now faces the daunting process of rebuilding with out adequate cash. He plans to file a petition towards state officers within the nation’s Supreme Court.

“The demolished shops had stood there for over 70 years and we never received a single (government) notice,” he mentioned. “Indeed my shops were demolished because I am a Muslim who refused to bend before BJP leaders. The way the district administration is targeting Muslims after the violence in Khargone, it’s evident that they hate a particular community.”​

CNN contacted the secretary for Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister, Secretary Home Minister, Khargone’s District Collector and the police, however didn’t obtain a response.

Support for the Hindu proper



Tensions between Indian Hindus and Muslims have ​been flashpoints for many years – even earlier than India gained its independence from the British. But when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP swept to energy in 2014, promising financial reform and improvement, specialists feared his rise might sign an ideological shift ​away from the nation’s secular ​norms to​ward these of a Hindu-nationalist state.

The BJP has its roots within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing Hindu group that counts Modi amongst its members and adheres to Hindutva ideology – which seeks to make India the land of the Hindus.

Analysts and activists feared Modi’s election would go away India’s Muslims – about 14% of the nation’s inhabitants – vulnerable to exploitation.

According to Debasish Roy Chowdhury, co-author of “To Kill A Democracy: India’s Passage to Despotism,” the “demonstrable subjugation and domination of Muslims through their constant humiliation and disempowerment” is “central” to the BJP’s Hindutva venture.

“It charges the party’s Hindu-right voter base, as well as helps enlist more supporters by constantly polarizing voters on the basis of religious identity through a relentless campaign of hate,” he mentioned.

And in response to Chowdhury, Hindu vigilante teams are “increasingly allowed more leeway.”

Over the final eight years, a number of BJP-run states have imposed new legal guidelines that critics say are rooted in Hindutva ideology. At the identical time, studies of violence and hate-speech towards Muslims have more and more made headlines throughout the nation.

The most controversial new legal guidelines are within the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, dominated by Hindu monk-turned-politician Yogi Adityanath. The state has launched legal guidelines to guard cows, an animal thought-about sacred to Hindus, from slaughter, and made it more and more troublesome to move cattle. It has additionally launched an anti-conversion invoice, which makes it more durable for interfaith {couples} to marry or for folks to transform to Islam or Christianity.

Most lately, the BJP-ruled southern state of Karnataka banned Muslim ladies from carrying ​non secular headscarves in school rooms, prompting a number of to problem the choice within the ​state’s high courtroom – a battle they in the end misplaced.

According to Muslim writer and journalist Rana Ayyub, Muslims are “made to feel like victims in their own country.”

“From what I see in India right now, I feel for my Muslims,” she mentioned. “I feel for my brother each time he goes for Namaz (prayers) wearing a skullcap during the month of (Ramadan).”

And the demolition of Muslim-owned properties throughout Ramadan, in response to Ayyub is “demonizing and demoralizing.”

“It’s like (state authorities) are doing it purposefully,” she mentioned. “They’re trying to tell us that (during) a month that is sacrosanct for Muslims, ‘we are going to humiliate your beliefs and your system’.”

The future



Baig continues to stay in a small room in his residence – the one one spared demolition – along with his spouse, kids and ailing father.

They don’t have any operating water or electrical energy. Food is operating out, ​he says, and along with his livelihood destroyed Baig doesn’t know the way he can afford to feed his household.

“With temperatures touching 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit), we are struggling to soothe our crying children,” his spouse Parveen mentioned.

Meanwhile, Khargone district officers have posted ​quite a few photos and videos to their official social media, displaying police patrolling the streets and bulldozing extra properties.

“Do not let harmony become divided,” read a tweet from Tuesday. “Create an atmosphere of peace and harmony.”

But Baig ​believes that the very establishments in place to guard him and his household betray​ed him by destroying their residence.

“I want to ask the government, how can a man who struggles to make ends meet, but feeds his family by working hard each day, have the means to indulge in (violent) activities?” ​Baig requested.