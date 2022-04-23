Historic drawings reveal the genius – and frustration – behind a Melbourne masterpiece

“When news got back to Butterfield, he was obviously quite angry,” Bremner stated.

“When the superintending architects wrote to him to say ‘look, don’t tell us what to do’, Butterfield said ‘right, I’ve had enough’ and resigned.”

He was persuaded to return again on board after some officers visited him in London, however stop twice extra when his appointed clerk of works was sacked and his designs continued to be tweaked.

“Eventually he said, ‘look, I don’t know about this anymore. I’m pulling out completely, don’t write to me again’,” Bremner stated.

Bremner stated it was uncommon to return throughout an entire set of architectural drawings for a significant venture from this era.