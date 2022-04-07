Historic first for Tom Watson at Masters

Tom Watson by no means thought eight main championships, together with two inexperienced jackets, can be sufficient to affix the corporate of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus on the primary tee at Augusta National.

Even at 72, greater than a half-century after he made his method down Magnolia Lane for the primary time as an newbie, Watson stays considerably in awe of the legends he spent many years chasing.

“I look at these old goats right here, I can’t carry their shoes,” Watson mentioned on Thursday morning, shortly after becoming a member of Player and Nicklaus as an honorary starter on the Masters for the primary time.

“I don’t kind of belong in the same realm as these two players here.”

Club chairman Fred Ridley disagreed. The invitation he prolonged to Watson to develop into the eleventh honorary starter for the reason that custom started in 1962 included the availability that the 72-year-old Watson may hit away so long as he appreciated.

“Wow!” Watson mentioned. “That meant a great deal to me.”

Even if it meant getting into one other part of his {golfing} life.

It’s a part that 1977 and 1981 champ Watson, who almost pulled off a stunner within the 2009 British Open in Turnberry at age 58 earlier than in the end dropping to Stewart Cink in a playoff, way back got here to phrases with.

“I guess it’s a culmination of kind of the process,” he mentioned. “I had a pretty good career. Not like (Player and Nicklaus), but I had a pretty good career. Just kind of the culmination of it.”

Watson took over the honour for Lee Elder, the primary Black participant on the Masters who died final fall.

Watson, with 72 subsequent to his identify on the standard-bearer on the first tee, took a second earlier than teeing off and thought of how issues have come full circle.

He’d made it some extent from the time he made his Masters debut as a 20-year-old newbie in 1970 to seek out his option to the primary tee field early Thursday morning by means of the years to catch the boys who helped outline the game.

Freddy McLeod and Jock Hutchison. Sam Snead and Byron Nelson. Gene Sarazen and Arnold Palmer. Player and Nicklaus …. and now, Watson.

“I’m very humbled to be a part of it,” Watson mentioned.

Well, up to some extent anyway. Watson could not assist however have a bit of enjoyable when he, Player and Nicklaus had been requested who put collectively the longest drive.

“Oh, come on,” mentioned Watson, who’s significantly youthful than the 82-year-old Nicklaus and the 86-year-old Player.

While Nicklaus admitted he was the shortest, by his estimate “Gary and Tom were pretty close probably.”

A guesstimate that did not sit properly with Nicklaus’ rival-turned-friend.

“Oh, I got (Player) by 50 (yards)!” Watson mentioned with amusing.