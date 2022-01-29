Historic Komani Town Hall gutted in overnight inferno | News24

The historic Komani Town Hall constructing which homes the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality council went up in flames in a single day .

Eastern Cape police confirmed to News24 that they’ve since registered an inquiry docket for investigation.

“It alleged that [a] police patrolling van saw the smoke coming out of the building. On investigation, they noticed that the building was on fire. Unconfirmed reports suggest that all municipal offices had been burnt down,” stated spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana on Saturday morning.

He added that the constructing was nonetheless engulfed in smoke.

“It’s still risky for anyone to get inside the structure,” he stated.

The circumstances surrounding the fireplace haven’t but been decided. No arrests have been made and no accidents have been reported.

Municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa instructed the Komani Karoo Express that the constructing had burnt down after the inferno broke out on Friday night time.

News24 was unable to instantly attain him for remark. He is known to be in a gathering because the municipality makes an attempt to collect the info surrounding the fireplace.

Videos and photos of the blaze have been circulating on social media.

Kinana urged anybody with info to cellphone the Komani police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

This is a creating story.

