History is stacked against Sri Lanka, but India are a team in transition
This shouldn’t be being handled as a high-profile collection, but it surely has the potential to throw up some actually good cricket – particularly if Sri Lanka’s spinners can ship
Just take a look at Sri Lanka’s schedule: one Sunday they’re enjoying a T20I in Melbourne, by the subsequent Sunday they’ve accomplished a three-T20I collection in India, and the next Sunday would be the third day of a Test. India are not any much less busy: at one level final yr, that they had two worldwide groups in motion on the similar time.
Sri Lanka’s assault will probably be Suranga Lakmal, two specialist spinners, Dhanajaya de Silva and an additional specialist seamer or spinner based mostly on the circumstances. They must threaten India’s 20 wickets to make this collection thrilling.
Form information
India LLWWD (final 5 accomplished matches, most up-to-date first)
Sri Lanka WWWDD
In the highlight
Team information
India (potential): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Shubman Gill/Hanuma Vihari/ Shreyas Iyer, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Gill/ Vihari/ Iyer, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Jayant Yadav/ Kuldeep Yadav/ Saurabh Kumar 10 Mohammed Siraj/ Mohammed Shami/ Umesh Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Kusal Mendis is again within the squad however not for for this Test. Dushmantha Chameera is being saved for the day-night Test in Bangalore. Niroshan Dickwella is again, although, and can get the wicketkeeping gloves. That leaves Dinesh Chandimal competing with offspinning allrounder Charith Asalanka for a batting spot. With six of India’s high eight being right-hand batters, Sri Lanka might go together with each left-arm spinners and Dhananjaya de Silva turning it the opposite approach. They are additionally believed to be contemplating three quick bowlers.
Sri Lanka (potential) 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt.), 2 Lahiru Thirimanne, 3 Pathum Nissanka, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dhananjaya de Silva, 6 Dinesh Chandimal/ Charith Asalanka, 7 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 8 Suranga Lakmal, 9 Lasith Embuldeniya, 10 Praveen Jayawickrama/ Vishewa Fernando, 11 Lahiru Kumara
Pitch and circumstances
Rohit Sharma mentioned the pitch was a typical Mohali one: on the drier aspect and anticipated to take flip because the match goes on. “It will turn for sure,” Rohit mentioned. “I can’t say if it will start to do so on day one or day four or whenever, but it will turn.”
It is spring in Punjab, and the climate will probably be nice with cool mornings and heat afternoons. There isn’t any rain anticipated in the course of the Test.
Stats and trivia
Quotes
“The [upcoming] nine Test matches [to complete India’s WTC cycle] are going to be important. I feel like we need to win almost every game. It is going to be challenging, there will be a lot of pressure, but that is where you will build a lot of character. You will see some champion cricketers coming out from this situation. If you thrive under pressure, you turn out to be a solid cricketer for the future. At the moment it is important that we try and stay in the present and think what we can do in this Mohali Test and then move forward from there.”India captain Rohit Sharma
“We’ve never won in India before, so the pressure is on India to not let a match slip. Our job is to use that pressure to our advantage.”Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo