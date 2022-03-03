Hit-and-run driver kills boy on bicycle in Riverside

A boy driving a bicycle on a Riverside road was struck and killed Tuesday evening and authorities are looking for the motive force of a darkish pickup truck who fled the scene.

The collision occurred round 9:30 p.m. Tuesday close to Main and Poplar streets, the Riverside Police Department stated.

The bicyclist, who was recognized solely as a juvenile male, sustained main accidents and died on the scene.

Police consider the motive force was touring south on Main Street when she or he struck the boy, who was touring north in the course of the street.

“The driver of the pickup truck failed to stop after the collision and fled the scene,” police stated in a information launch.

Video confirmed a number of officers and a bunch of distraught younger boys on the scene. A battered bicycle tire lay within the street.

The sufferer has not been recognized pending a coroner’s investigation, police stated. It is unknown whether or not medicine or alcohol performed a task within the collision.

Anyone with data is requested to name Riverside Police Department visitors Det. Jeff Derouin at (951) 826-8722.