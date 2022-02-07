Hit by second cyclone in two weeks, Madagascar struggles to bring aid

Cyclone Batsirai slammed into the Indian Ocean island late on Saturday, battering the jap shoreline till it moved away late on Sunday, leaving not less than 10 folks lifeless, 43,000 displaced and a few cities and villages largely destroyed.

Madagascar, with a inhabitants of almost 30 million, had already been coping with the aftermath of Cyclone Ana, which killed 55 folks and displaced 130,000 simply two weeks earlier, in addition to with a drought and meals emergency in its southern Grand Sud area.

President Andy Rajoelina flew into the coastal city of Mananjary, usually about 500 kms (311 miles) by highway southeast of the capital Antananarivo. Land routes to Mananjary had been reduce off on account of flooding and the city was reported to be devastated.

Rajoelina mentioned on his Facebook web page he was there to indicate solidarity with individuals who had misplaced family members and houses, and to see for himself what was wanted when it comes to assist.