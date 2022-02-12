Hitman grins after killing star’s brother

A hitman was discovered cheekily grinning in his mugshot, simply weeks after brutally killing a Real Housewives star’s brother.

The masked murderer who shot lifeless the brother of a Real Housewives of Cheshire star in entrance of his household grinned in his mugshot after being caught by police.

Dad-of-two Flamur Beqiri, brother of Misse Beqiri, was gunned down on his doorstep in Battersea, South West London, on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Swedish hitman Anis Hemissi, 24, was discovered responsible of homicide and possession of a firearm at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.

His mugshot exhibits him cheekily smiling on the digicam simply weeks after finishing up the brutal killing.

Beqiri was the kingpin in a world medication ring and was focused in an “organised hit” as a part of escalating violence with a rival gang.

Hemissi was a part of a gaggle of 4 killers dispatched from Sweden to assassinate the dad.

Chilling CCTV confirmed the cold-blooded killer carrying a litter picker’s outfit and latex masks as he carried out reconnaissance within the days main as much as the taking pictures.

On Christmas Eve, the masked shooter opened fireplace on Beqiri in entrance of his spouse and two-year-old son as they returned house from dinner in Sloane Square, West London.

The dad was blasted ten occasions because the gunman sprayed bullets at him from behind.

Wife Debora Krasniqi might be heard screaming as pictures pierced the air on the quiet residential avenue.

Their three-month outdated child and the kids’s three grandparents have been inside as Beqiri was struck by eight bullets.

Hemissi then flew to Copenhagen in Denmark within the early hours of Christmas Day.

He was arrested on the airport on January 20, 2020, earlier than being extradited to UK.

While on trial, he launched a weird defence – claiming he was solely in Battersea to “watch Netflix and chill” with a lady he met on-line.

Fellow Swedish nationwide Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, was acquitted of homicide however discovered responsible of another cost of manslaughter.

Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, additionally from Sweden, have been acquitted of each costs.

Clifford Rollox, 31, and Dutch nationwide Claude Isaac Castor, 31, have been discovered responsible of perverting the course of justice after being employed regionally to wash up the flat the place the killers had stayed.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Louise Attrill, from the Crown Prosecution Service, stated: “This was a shocking, cold-blooded and brutal murder of a man in front of his young family on Christmas Eve.

“The intention was clear – to kill. Flamur Beqiri was gunned down on his doorstep in front of his wife and two-year-old child. Multiple shots were fired at close range.

“The murder was deliberately carried out in a way that would cause maximum terror and trauma given the date, place and circumstances.”

They have been remanded in custody forward of sentence on February 18.