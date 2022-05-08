HK’s next leader to get Beijing backing

Hong Kong’s leader-in-waiting John Lee is anticipated to be endorsed for town’s high job by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, because the monetary hub makes an attempt to relaunch itself after a number of years of political upheaval.

Some 1500 members of a pro-Beijing election committee will solid their votes for Lee, the only real candidate, on Sunday morning at a harbourfront conference centre, with a easy majority required to anoint him as Hong Kong’s subsequent chief.

Few of town’s 7.4 million individuals have any say in selecting their chief, regardless of China’s guarantees to at some point grant full democracy to the previous British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Lee, a former Hong Kong secretary for safety, has forcefully carried out China’s harsher regime underneath a nationwide safety legislation that has been used to arrest scores of democrats, disband civil society teams and shutter liberal media retailers, reminiscent of Apple Daily and Stand News.

He has pledged to relaunch Hong Kong as a global metropolis and bolster its competitiveness, amid issues amongst some Western governments that freedoms and the rule of legislation have been undermined by safety laws imposed by Beijing in 2020.

Chinese authorities say the legislation is critical to revive stability after protracted pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Some critics say Lee’s makes an attempt to relaunch Hong Kong internationally might be affected by sanctions imposed on him by the United States in 2020 over what Washington stated was his function in “being involved in coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning individuals” underneath the safety legislation.

Lee, who says enacting extra nationwide safety legal guidelines for Hong Kong will probably be a “priority” for him after taking workplace, has usually stated Hong Kong is a law-abiding society and everybody should act in accordance with the legislation.

Among his different priorities as Hong Kong’s chief, Lee has stated he’ll restructure the federal government to bolster policy-making and attempt to enhance housing provide in one of many world’s most costly housing markets.