HMSI to make its Manesar facility a ‘Global Resource Factory’

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) not too long ago introduced its plans to strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory. The Activa-maker is aiming on increasing its world footprint and can be utilizing its Manesar facility as a hub for world exports. As a part of this initiative, the corporate additionally plans a phase-wise implementation & integration of flex-fuel know-how in its product portfolio.

HMSI mentioned that it’s aiming to develop its presence within the world markets. “Bringing the synergies of Honda’s world experience with robust indigenous assist, HMSI will additional develop its horizons in India. A staggered implementation of flex-fuel know-how and a number of EV mannequin introduction in future will result in an thrilling journey forward,” mentioned Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO.

Moreover, it additionally promised to launch a brand new ‘low-end motorcycle in the commuter segment’ to additional strengthen its total share within the section. “HMSI additionally plans to enter low-end bike section whereas boosting its new enjoyable fashions’ enterprise in home markets. Parallely increasing its wings abroad, HMSI goals to serve extra developed nations with its highest stage of world high quality requirements,” Ogata added.

One of the important thing developments from the corporate not too long ago have been the announcement of the a number of electrical fashions for the Indian market. The Activa-maker added that it’s at the moment doing feasibility-study in India for the EV mannequin line-up and is within the strategy of growing the general EV eco-system within the nation. Also, it has confirmed the launch of flex gas bikes in India within the coming months.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India mentioned, “Cherishing a relationship of belief with prospects & group constructed over 20 years, HMSI as we speak delights greater than 5 crore Indian households. Moving additional, although provide chain points nonetheless persist and the business going through head winds of accelerating commodity & gas costs, we anticipate a sustained market restoration on a decrease base of final fiscal.”

