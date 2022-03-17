Hochul signs three laws to address sex harassment, takes dig at Cuomo

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed three payments into regulation Wednesday to raised tackle sexual harassment within the office and took a dig at predecessor Andrew Cuomo, saying she “cleaned house” after succeeding him.

“I’m proud to sign bills that will address sexual harassment in the workplace and say that once and for all, my administration has cleaned house. This is a new day in New York,” Hochul mentioned throughout a invoice signing ceremony on the Javits Center as a part of Women’s History Month.

“We created a human resources department, a real one, so actual real complaints can be heard by real people, who will take action. We actually have an outside law firm available for people to complain to, so there’s no sense that anybody within my administration can cover up or sweep something under the rug. No longer will women have to live in fear in any workplace, particularly in our administration.”

One of the payments she accepted makes it a violation of the state Human Rights Law to launch personnel data as a approach of retaliating or discounting the claims of victims of office discrimination. The measure was proposed by Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) and Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (D-Queens).

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the laws specializing in sexual harrassment points as a part of a Women’s History Month celebration on the Javits Center. Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made a number of public appearances whereas mulling a political comeback. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Cuomo, the previous three-term governor, resigned under menace of impeachment final summer time after 11 girls accused him of harassment or misconduct. A devastating report by state Attorney General Letitia James’ workplace substantiated the claims.

Cuomo’s workplace had leaked the confidential personnel data of former staffer Lindsey Boylan in a bid to discredit her after she accused the ex-governor of sexually harassing her. The invoice would forbid such launch of employment data of an alleged sufferer.

The new regulation additionally supplies further recourse to victims of illegal retaliation by permitting them to file a criticism with the lawyer common, who might file a go well with in state Supreme Court.

Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed girls gained’t “live in fear in any workplace” after signing three legal guidelines focusing on sexual harrassment points. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes launched a measure that might’ve prevented former Gov. Andrew Cuomo from leaking personnel data. Facebook

Another invoice Hochul accepted codifies that each one state authorities employers — govt, legislature and judiciary — are topic to the Human Rights Law. The invoice was launched by Gounardes and Assemblywoman Yuh Line-Niou (D-Manhattan).

State officers won’t be able to keep away from duty for harassment of public workers and be sure that New York’s sweeping anti-harassment laws shield each private and non-private workers, Hochul mentioned.

A 3rd measure, sponsored by Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx) and Assemblywoman Line-Nio requires the state Division of Human Rights to determine a toll free confidential hotline for complaints of office sexual harassment.

Assemblywoman Yuh Line-Niou advocated for all state authorities employees to be subjected to the Human Rights Law. Robert Miller

The hotline will join them with pro-bono attorneys for authorized recommendation.