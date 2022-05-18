Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism: Report recommends action against all culprits, including third parties | News24

A report beneficial motion towards pupils concerned in racial tensions at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.

The report was ready by a non-public firm employed by the SGB.

One report into allegations of racism on the embattled Hoërskool Jan Viljoen beneficial that disciplinary motion be taken towards the culprits, which included third events.

In February, the college was embroiled in every week of racism allegations, after a number of movies of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media, together with voice notes wherein defamatory language, together with the k-word, was used.

It resulted in clashes between black and white dad and mom.

Addressing Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and college administration on Tuesday, Luke Enslin, from Specialised Security Services, mentioned they beneficial that everybody on the college needs to be taught about variety.

Enslin mentioned he had labored with a group of skilled investigators to compile the report.

A report by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) continues to be excellent.

Enslin mentioned: “Recommendations have been made in these investigations. This report will be reported with the other report (sic). The department’s legal team will prepare the final report. The final report will take the school and others further.

“It is vital to say that, in the course of the investigation, it was found that extra pupils and different individuals, together with outdoors events, have been concerned in what occurred within the college. The suggestions handle what ought to occur in future. It is just not forged in stone that it could be determined by the division easy methods to deal with the matter going ahead.”

Enslin said he could not reveal the statements of people who were questioned.

“It was found that issues weren’t right on the college. It was additional decided that different pupils not recognized by the college administration and SGB have been additionally concerned within the preliminary combating and escalating of the violence.

“It was also discovered and established that third parties not involved with the school were involved,” he mentioned.

We recommend that disciplinary processes towards recognized pupils and newly recognized pupils proceed. We recommend that the college now set up a grievance committee. We additional advised that variety coaching and programmes are carried out, in order that pupils and different individuals can perceive each other, to not necessitate issues to finish in clashes and combating.

Lesufi mentioned: “The SGB commissioned the report immediately after the incident occurred. We received this report three weeks ago. It has been not easy to fetch it officially. We are still waiting for the report from the SAHRC.”

Lesufi promised the 2 reviews can be subjected to their inside processes earlier than embarking on the way in which ahead. He additionally promised the ultimate report can be shared with pupils and oldsters.

“This is a work in progress. It is a healing process. It is important to identify loopholes and gaps that need to be closed. The two reports will be handed to the head of the department’s legal services,” mentioned Lesufi.

