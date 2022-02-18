Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: SGB agrees to suspend teacher accused of sexual harassment | News24

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi ‘s assembly with mother and father from Hoërskool Jan Viljoen was postponed on account of heavy rains.

Apart from racism allegations on the college, there have additionally been allegations of sexual harassment.

The assembly has been rescheduled for Sunday.

The college governing physique (SGB) of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, which is at present embroiled in an alleged racism row, has agreed to droop a instructor who was accused of sexual harassment by pupils.

This week, the college made nationwide headlines after clashes broke out between black and white mother and father over allegations of racism on the college.

This after a number of movies of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media, together with voice notes by which defamatory language, together with the Ok-word, was used.

On Monday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the college to try to calm the state of affairs.

It was throughout that go to that pupils instructed Lesufi a couple of specific workers member who was allegedly sexually harassing them, a lot to his shock.

He mentioned:

As indicated at our final assembly, I spoke to the SGB, and the SGB has agreed to droop the workers member that was implicated by learners when it comes to sexual harassment circumstances. The intention as we speak was to offer an replace on all these actions.

During his go to to the college on Monday, tensions had been excessive between black and white mother and father on the college’s gate, which resulted within the police firing stun grenades and rubber bullets after tyres had been set alight.

Lesufi was presupposed to have a gathering with mother and father on Thursday but it surely was postponed to Sunday on account of heavy rains.

“This is nature, and you can’t dictate to nature and I am once again sorry that parents have to go through this rainy weather for them to get an update on what is happening at their school,” he mentioned.

Before his arrival on the sports activities floor on Thursday, some mother and father accused him of losing their time, saying the problem on the college was about self-discipline and race.

Lesufi mentioned:

The purpose we’re right here is to handle these tensions. That is why we’re right here to satisfy with mother and father. We actually consider that they have to perceive that we have to deliver calm to the college.

“There is no way education can continue in this environment, but the two days have assisted us. If you check the tension now and what we had the previous two days, you can see that there is still that, but it’s not at the level where we can say school can’t proceed,” he added.

Although mother and father who stayed and braved the rain had been initially outraged by the postponement they settled down as soon as Lesufi apologised.

“There is nothing I can say because you see the rain and Lesufi was not on time. According to the message, they said it would start at 5pm, but he came after 6pm, but after he explained it to us, I don’t think there is a problem. We accepted what he told us,” guardian Nonsikelelo Nzondo instructed News24.

She mentioned educating and studying had resumed since Monday.

“I am hoping for the best. Everything must go back to normal, everything must be sorted out, and this racism must be stopped so the kids can go to school without fear.

“Our youngsters aren’t free like earlier than as a result of as we speak my baby was asking me if she should go to high school or not, and I mentioned she should go as a result of they mentioned Thursday is a standard college day. When I took her to high school, the whole lot was regular, and when she got here again, she instructed us it was a standard college day,” Nzondo added.

