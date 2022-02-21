Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: SGB appoints independent team to probe racism allegations at school | News24

Black and Coloured pupils at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein have instructed Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi that they fell racially focused on the faculty following a violent altercation.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi met with mother and father of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen on Sunday after their assembly was cancelled on Thursday attributable to heavy rains.

The School Governing Body has appointed an impartial workforce to analyze allegations of racism.

The division will probably be providing the varsity help with range and transformation.

The School Governing Body (SGB) at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein has appointed an impartial workforce to analyze racism allegations on the faculty.

On Sunday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi held a gathering with mother and father to offer suggestions on the division and the SGB’s steps to handle allegations of racism and sexual harassment on the faculty.

The faculty had been underneath heavy scrutiny after a number of movies of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media, together with voice notes through which defamatory language, together with the k-word, have been used.

READ | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: SGB agrees to suspend teacher accused of sexual harassment

“We realised the need to appoint an external investigation team to investigate the matters that happened at the school. The reason for this is to ensure a diligent and due process to ensure transparency and to make sure that no party will be prejudiced. The independent investigation team has already started; it started last week and the school and the SGB regards the resolution as a matter of urgency, said GSB chair Gustav Botha.

Lesufi said the department would be offering support to the school to help with diversity and transformation. He also said that the school had agreed to move with speed to employ more non-white teachers to improve diversity in school.

READ | K-word, racism, and violent clashes: What we know about what happened at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

“The faculty could also be having hassle with range, however on the similar time welcomes everybody of their faculty. You have taken a call to actually make your faculty a South African faculty; a college that opens its gates for everybody. Hoërskool Jan Viljoen is a functioning faculty that’s going via a transition interval,” he said.

The South African Human Rights Commission had also launched its own investigation and following the brawl at the school, cases of assault had also been opened.

Meanwhile, a teacher accused of sexual harassment was suspended pending an investigation.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.