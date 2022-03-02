Hold Iran’s regime accountable for crimes against humanity

On Monday, a dozen famend human rights defenders and organizations attended a digital convention on the opening day of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s 49th session, elevating concern over Iran’s vital human rights state of affairs.

Among individuals have been former UN judges, particular rapporteurs, UN officers, outstanding jurists and human rights consultants who known as for a UN inquiry into the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, which quantities to a genocide and crime towards humanity.

Simultaneous with the digital convention, organized by 5 NGOs, a rally and enormous photograph exhibition was held in Geneva relating to the 1988 bloodbath and the decision to motion. Some of the bloodbath’s survivors and victims’ households attended this rally at Place des Nations in entrance of the UN’s European headquarters.

The convention comes after a watershed in January, within the type of an open letter by some 470 prominent former UN judges and particular rapporteurs, despatched to the Council and Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, calling for an investigation into the 1988 genocide with a give attention to the function of the Iranian regime’s present president Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi served as a member of Tehran’s “Death Commission.” Formed following a fatwa by the regime’s then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini, the Death Commissions have been tasked to determine activists of Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and ship them to the gallows.

Monday’s convention and its individuals additionally mentioned the deteriorating human rights state of affairs, with specific reference to the dramatic improve in executions, together with these of girls and juvenile offenders, throughout Raisi’s presidency, in addition to the reactions of the worldwide group.

“The 1988 massacre was a premeditated crime,” Tahar Boumedra, the previous Director of the Human Rights Office of the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq, advised the convention. “That fatwa was a death penalty for all the opposition and the MEK,” Boumedra emphasised, including that the fatwa was supposed to “exterminate all those prisoners” who refused to bow and that this crime towards humanity could possibly be described as a “genocide,” because it focused the MEK supporters who believed in a distinct model of Islam. Mr. Boumedra quoted Geoffrey Robertson QC as supporting this designation.

Prof. Annalisa Ciampi, advert hoc Judge of the European Court of Human Rights and former UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association, known as for investigation and accountability about what occurred in 1988 and different crimes towards humanity, such because the cold-blooded killing of protesters in 2019. “The UN cannot shirk its responsibility,” Prof. Ciampi mentioned.

Herve Saulignac, the vice chairman of the French Parliamentary Group for a Free Iran, condemned Ebrahim Raisi’s presidency as an expression of systemic impunity in Iran, and emphasised that “this impunity cannot persist.”

“The 1988 massacre and the killings in 2019 are crimes against humanity. This genocide calls for an international investigation. It is urgent to act as we know the Iranian regime is destroying evidence,” he added. “France must hold the Iranian regime accountable for committing a crime against humanity in the 1988 massacre of political prisoners. Silence is not the answer.”

“There are two certainties regarding the 1988 massacre: first, a crime against humanity has been committed. Second, the international community has not stepped up to its standards and due process of law,” mentioned Prof. Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, lead prosecutor on the trial of Slobodan Milošević in The Hague.

According to Hamid Sabi, an Iranian lawyer who organized the Iran Tribunal, “43 years of impunity enjoyed by the regime must end. The 1988 massacre was a grave case of crime against humanity.” He added the worldwide group’s silence had allowed Tehran to proceed its human rights violations and crimes, as with the killing of 1,500 harmless protesters through the November 2019 rebellion. He additionally underlined enforced disappearance as a priority for the world noting that it’s the proper of all households to know the whereabouts or resting locations of their family members.

“The UN has been slow in dealing with the 1988 massacre of perhaps 30,000 political prisoners. HRC must change that. Justice must be done,” mentioned Prof. Jeremy Sarkin, former Chair-Rapporteur of the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.

“I have deep sympathy for the families of the victims of the 1988 massacre. Justice must prevail in the name of universal morality,” mentioned Prof. Valeriu M. Ciuca, protesting the worldwide group’s inaction to carry the Iranian regime accountable for its human rights violations.

Gilbert Mitterrand, president of France Libertés, was additionally among the many occasion’s audio system, which was co-organized by France Libertés. “The UN must bring to justice the leaders of the Iranian regime. Time is of the essence,” he mentioned, calling out the worldwide group’s inaction vis-à-vis the 1988 genocide and the continuing human rights violations in Iran. He additionally emphasised that “it took many years to bring justice to the 1988 massacre because governments failed to do their job. We are far from the objectives of the UN. The voice of democracy is a weapon, and we must use it.”

Prof Eric David, a famend scholar of worldwide prison regulation joined his colleagues in calling for holding the Iranian regime’s leaders accountable for his or her crimes towards humanity. “The current human rights situation in Iran is a crime against humanity,” Prof. David mentioned, including that “the Iranian regime leaders must be held accountable for countless human rights abuses.”

According to Prof. Alfred-Maurice de Zayas, a former UN Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic, equitable worldwide order, mentioned, “Justice must be rendered in all its aspects, especially for the families of the victims. Everyone has the right to know the truth about the 1988 massacre, and all victims should be included in the investigation. Universal Jurisdiction must be applied to prosecute Raisi for his role in the 1988 massacre.”

