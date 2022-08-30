Hold my Beer: Detroit Brew Trail draws attention from enthusiasts across US

(CBS DETROIT) – It has been eight years since Detroit’s first brewery Two James Spirits opened downtown.

“I remember when we first opened, we would have the garage door, we’d be leaning out the door yelling for people to stop by to have drinks,” mentioned Ben Senseney, Two James Spirits model operations officer. “It’s a very unassuming building and nobody had a clue what we were.”

Today, the brewery is amongst extra corporations as extra breweries and distilleries are popping up in Detroit and throughout Michigan.

“So many more breweries and beer-focused spaces are starting to open up from Saucy Brews to Detroit Beer Company right down the street,” mentioned Samantha Scott, Visit Detroit advertising and marketing supervisor. “I feel like every time I blink there’s one popping up.”

To spotlight the rising scene, Visit Detroit has launched a program known as the Brew Trail.

Participants can examine in at greater than 30 breweries, and distilleries. Organizers mentioned it encourages Detroiters and out-of-state vacationers to discover areas they’ve by no means visited earlier than.

“It allows people that wouldn’t normally experience us to come in and try something that’s not necessarily in their comfort zone,” mentioned Senseney.

The Brew Trail options 4 path sections: Downtown Detroit, in addition to Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties.

The extra areas individuals go to, the extra prizes they’ll earn together with stickers, koozies, bottle openers, pint glasses, coasters and extra.

Visit Detroit mentioned greater than 1,500 individuals have participated within the Brew Trail, together with beer lovers from 18 states exterior of Michigan.

Click here to study extra about this system.