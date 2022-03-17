Sports
Holders Chelsea beat Lille, through to Champions League quarter-finals | Football News – Times of India
LILLE: Chelsea put their off-field troubles to at least one facet to seal a spot within the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday as a Cesar Azpilicueta aim clinched a 2-1 win at Lille within the second leg of their last-16 tie, and a 4-1 combination victory.
Reeling from the affect of UK authorities sanctions imposed on their Russian billionaire proprietor Roman Abramovich, the London membership appeared rattled as they fell behind in northern France to a first-half Burak Yilmaz penalty.
Lille had given themselves an opportunity of salvaging the tie following their 2-0 defeat within the first leg at Stamford Bridge final month, however Christian Pulisic equalised on the evening in first-half stoppage time and captain Azpilicueta received the winner within the 71st minute.
The reigning Ligue 1 champions exit, and following Paris Saint-Germain’s beautiful exit final week it means there shall be no French membership in Friday’s draw for the Champions League quarter-finals.
In distinction, defending European champions Chelsea make it three Premier League golf equipment within the hat as they be part of Liverpool and Manchester City within the final eight.
Coach Thomas Tuchel had insisted there may very well be no excuses for his staff regardless of the Blues being left in turmoil after Abramovich’s belongings have been frozen, with Chelsea solely being allowed to proceed working by the British authorities below a particular licence.
They have been banned from promoting tickets and have been instructed they might not spend greater than £20,000 ($26,300) per match on journey prices, throwing their plans for this journey throughout the English Channel into some disarray.
Before kick-off on Wednesday it emerged that the Ricketts household, house owners of Major League Baseball staff the Chicago Cubs, have been main a consortium seeking to purchase the membership whereas British athletics nice Sebastian Coe introduced his involvement in a rival bid.
On the pitch Lille regarded decided so as to add to Chelsea’s woes as they began at a wonderful tempo and Yilmaz twice got here shut within the early levels.
The guests misplaced Danish defender Andreas Christensen to damage simply after the half-hour mark, and his alternative, Trevoh Chalobah, was booked for knocking down Jonathan David inside seconds of approaching.
Lille then received a penalty within the thirty eighth minute when Italian referee Davide Massa was alerted by the VAR to a handball within the field by Jorginho.
He pointed to the spot after reviewing the pictures, and veteran Turkish striker Yilmaz made no mistake.
Yet the house facet, crucially, couldn’t maintain their lead till the break.
In the third added minute Jorginho slid a terrific go into the trail of Pulisic within the field, and the United States worldwide discovered the far nook.
That took the sting out of the sport and Lille’s remaining hopes of a comeback have been ended after they misplaced two of their defenders, Zeki Celik and Sven Botman, to damage simply earlier than the hour mark.
Xeka rattled the submit with a header from a Yilmaz cross within the 63rd minute however similar to their solely earlier last-16 look — a defeat in opposition to Manchester United in 2007 — Lille discovered English opposition to be too robust.
Chelsea sealed the win on the evening when substitute Mason Mount’s cross from the left was turned in by the knee of Azpilicueta on the again submit, and the skipper ran throughout to rejoice with the travelling help excessive within the far nook of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
