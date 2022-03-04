Holding of TEKNOFEST int’l festival in Azerbaijan to give impetus to dev’t of “smart” projects in liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

As the large-scale restoration work is underway within the

Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, AzInTelecom,

have joined this course of in accordance with our profile and

launched the “SMART Qarabag Hackathon” competitors throughout the

TEKNOFEST

International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, Member of

the Board of AzInTelecom Inara Valiyeva stated in an interview with

Trend.

Valiyeva stated that the aim of this competitors is to

introduce “smart city” options within the Azerbaijani liberated

lands.

“The software of those options will contribute to the

transformation of the liberated territories into a snug,

environmentally pleasant area,” member of the board of

AzInTelecom added. “A variety of options will likely be utilized by

utilizing numerous software program, consumer interfaces and communication networks,

together with the Internet of Things (IoT) to attain these objectives.”

“I feel that the “SMART Qarabag Hackathon” competitors will likely be

a wonderful alternative for the formation and implementation of

these options by our modern youth,” Valiyeva stated.

Valiyeva stated that the hackathon is deliberate to be held within the

following spheres, specifically, training, agriculture, transport,

family, power and water consumption, atmosphere and

safety.

The member of the board pressured that to take part within the

competitors, it’s essential to submit an software on the

official web site of TEKNOFEST – www.teknofest.az . Applications are

accepted till April 1, 2022 whereas the record of hackathon winners

will likely be introduced on April 25.

“Some 15 groups and 9 individuals have been registered to

take part within the SMART Qarabag Hackathon competitors,” Valiyeva

stated. “We are certain that there will likely be nice curiosity within the

hackathon and people who have modern concepts for restoring our

liberated territories will be part of us. All registered groups will take

half within the hackathon on May 25 at Baku Crystal Hall.”

The member of the board stated that throughout the hackathon, the

groups will likely be supplied with the required gear and software program

and the 50-hour marathon will start.

“The jury will analyze the initiatives and the event of the

initiatives 24 hours after the beginning,” Valiyeva stated. “After the

presentation, any adjustments within the mission will likely be prohibited. Then,

the groups must full the initiatives and submit them to the

jury throughout the remaining 26 hours earlier than the top of the

marathon.”

The member of the Board of AzInTelecom added that the “SMART

Qarabag Hackathon” will open a possibility to realize expertise in

implementing modern initiatives, and, in fact, participation in

this competition is a superb success.

“We have prizes for the winners,” Valiyeva stated. “There are 4

standards for evaluating and distributing factors, specifically, 30 %

for the subject, 5 % for the workforce, 50 % for

implementation and 15 % for financial effectivity and

significance.”

The member of the Board of AzInTelecom stated that after

evaluating the standards, the outcomes will likely be summed up and the

winners will likely be introduced.

“The first place winner will obtain $10,000, the second-place

winner — $5,000 whereas the third-place winner— $3,000,” the member

of the Board of AzInTelecom stated.

All groups will likely be awarded with diplomas and memorable

souvenirs.

The upcoming TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology

Festival will likely be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held

by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

At the identical time, the TEKNOFEST manufacturing workplace operates in Baku. The full

workers of the workplace is comprised of Azerbaijani specialists.

The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint

group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is

managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the

chief expertise officer of Baykar Makina, in partnership with extra

than 60 Turkish authorities establishments, universities and personal

firms.

The objective is to popularize such areas as aviation, house trade

and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,

to determine the information and abilities of younger engineers by

competitions organized throughout the framework of the competition, as

nicely as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.

