Holding of TEKNOFEST int’l festival in Azerbaijan to give impetus to dev’t of “smart” projects in liberated lands (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
As the large-scale restoration work is underway within the
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, AzInTelecom,
have joined this course of in accordance with our profile and
launched the “SMART Qarabag Hackathon” competitors throughout the
TEKNOFEST
International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, Member of
the Board of AzInTelecom Inara Valiyeva stated in an interview with
Trend.
Valiyeva stated that the aim of this competitors is to
introduce “smart city” options within the Azerbaijani liberated
lands.
“The software of those options will contribute to the
transformation of the liberated territories into a snug,
environmentally pleasant area,” member of the board of
AzInTelecom added. “A variety of options will likely be utilized by
utilizing numerous software program, consumer interfaces and communication networks,
together with the Internet of Things (IoT) to attain these objectives.”
“I feel that the “SMART Qarabag Hackathon” competitors will likely be
a wonderful alternative for the formation and implementation of
these options by our modern youth,” Valiyeva stated.
Valiyeva stated that the hackathon is deliberate to be held within the
following spheres, specifically, training, agriculture, transport,
family, power and water consumption, atmosphere and
safety.
The member of the board pressured that to take part within the
competitors, it’s essential to submit an software on the
official web site of TEKNOFEST – www.teknofest.az . Applications are
accepted till April 1, 2022 whereas the record of hackathon winners
will likely be introduced on April 25.
“Some 15 groups and 9 individuals have been registered to
take part within the SMART Qarabag Hackathon competitors,” Valiyeva
stated. “We are certain that there will likely be nice curiosity within the
hackathon and people who have modern concepts for restoring our
liberated territories will be part of us. All registered groups will take
half within the hackathon on May 25 at Baku Crystal Hall.”
The member of the board stated that throughout the hackathon, the
groups will likely be supplied with the required gear and software program
and the 50-hour marathon will start.
“The jury will analyze the initiatives and the event of the
initiatives 24 hours after the beginning,” Valiyeva stated. “After the
presentation, any adjustments within the mission will likely be prohibited. Then,
the groups must full the initiatives and submit them to the
jury throughout the remaining 26 hours earlier than the top of the
marathon.”
The member of the Board of AzInTelecom added that the “SMART
Qarabag Hackathon” will open a possibility to realize expertise in
implementing modern initiatives, and, in fact, participation in
this competition is a superb success.
“We have prizes for the winners,” Valiyeva stated. “There are 4
standards for evaluating and distributing factors, specifically, 30 %
for the subject, 5 % for the workforce, 50 % for
implementation and 15 % for financial effectivity and
significance.”
The member of the Board of AzInTelecom stated that after
evaluating the standards, the outcomes will likely be summed up and the
winners will likely be introduced.
“The first place winner will obtain $10,000, the second-place
winner — $5,000 whereas the third-place winner— $3,000,” the member
of the Board of AzInTelecom stated.
All groups will likely be awarded with diplomas and memorable
souvenirs.
The upcoming TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology
Festival will likely be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held
by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.
At the identical time, the TEKNOFEST manufacturing workplace operates in Baku. The full
workers of the workplace is comprised of Azerbaijani specialists.
The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint
group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is
managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the
chief expertise officer of Baykar Makina, in partnership with extra
than 60 Turkish authorities establishments, universities and personal
firms.
The objective is to popularize such areas as aviation, house trade
and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,
to determine the information and abilities of younger engineers by
competitions organized throughout the framework of the competition, as
nicely as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.
Trend,
Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews, Eastweststream,
Today.az and
Turkic.World
are official media companions of TEKNOFEST.
——-
Follow the creator on Twitter: agdzhaev