“Holding Talks With Like-Minded Parties Doesn’t Mean…”: Telangana’s KCR

Telangana CM Ok Chandrasekhar Rao meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday.

Ranchi:

Telangana Chief Minister Ok Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday stated that he’s holding talks with like-minded events to offer “a new direction” to the nation, however asserted that it will be incorrect to say now that makes an attempt are being made by regional political outfits to forge an anti-BJP entrance.

Mr Rao, additionally the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) president, stated that political discussions are being held about steps wanted for growth of the nation because the nation couldn’t obtain the specified growth even after 75 years after independence.

The Telangana CM, who’s popularly referred to as KCR, has been travelling throughout the nation to satisfy opposition leaders and it was being seen as an effort to type a united alliance towards the BJP.

“A strong attempt is being made to try something new to give a new direction to the country as not much development has taken place in the last 75 years. Something new has to be done,” Mr Rao informed reporters.

However, to a question, he denied that it may be described as an try to forge an anti-BJP entrance.

“What is very clear is that there should be a sincere effort to take the country in the right direction. A beginning has been made. Discussions are on. Someone is saying this is a third front, someone is saying it’s a fourth front. No front has been made till now. What shape it will take, we will get to know later,” Mr Rao stated.

The image might be clear quickly however earlier than that, he stated, “Don’t jump to conclusions.” KCR stated he held political discussions with the Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren.

Mr Rao stated he has come right here handy over cheques to the members of the family of two military males who had been killed whereas preventing the Chinese pressure in Galwan valley in 2020 He stated he additionally took blessings from JMM supremo Shibu Soren who had helped him through the motion for a separate Telangana state.

The Telangana CM’s go to comes within the backdrop of a sequence of conferences he held with leaders of assorted organisations.

He held talks with BJP MP Subramanian Swamy who has been vital of the Narendra Modi authorities over varied points, and farmers’ chief Rakesh Tikait in Delhi on Thursday. Mr Rao met Shiva Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar final month.

He additionally held talks with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Ok Stalin in December 2021.

