Holding “TEKNOFEST” festival in Azerbaijan will stimulate development of technologies in field of science – minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Events much like
TEKNOFEST, which promote the event of applied sciences and
improvements in Azerbaijan, will proceed within the coming years, the
Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad
Nabiyev advised reporters, Trend stories.
According to him, over the previous 4 days, now we have seen how
occasions like this may spur know-how growth throughout all
industries.
“The holding of the TEKNOFEST worldwide aviation and area
competition in Azerbaijan will stimulate the event of
applied sciences within the subject of science,” he stated.
TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and
Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 by
May 29.
TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time,
the TEKNOFEST manufacturing workplace operates in Baku.
The full employees of the workplace consists of Azerbaijani
specialists.
The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint
group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is
managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the
technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than
60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal
corporations.
The aim is to popularize such areas as aviation, area trade
and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,
to determine the data and abilities of younger engineers by
competitions organized throughout the framework of the competition, as
properly as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.
Trend News Agency, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.Az and Turkic.World are official media companions of
TEKNOFEST.