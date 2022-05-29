Holding “TEKNOFEST” festival in Azerbaijan will stimulate development of technologies in field of science – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Events much like

TEKNOFEST, which promote the event of applied sciences and

improvements in Azerbaijan, will proceed within the coming years, the

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad

Nabiyev advised reporters, Trend stories.

According to him, over the previous 4 days, now we have seen how

occasions like this may spur know-how growth throughout all

industries.

“The holding of the TEKNOFEST worldwide aviation and area

competition in Azerbaijan will stimulate the event of

applied sciences within the subject of science,” he stated.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and

Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 by

May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of

Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time,

the TEKNOFEST manufacturing workplace operates in Baku.

The full employees of the workplace consists of Azerbaijani

specialists.

The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint

group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is

managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the

technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than

60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal

corporations.

The aim is to popularize such areas as aviation, area trade

and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,

to determine the data and abilities of younger engineers by

competitions organized throughout the framework of the competition, as

properly as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.

