Holidaymaker breaks silence after being almost raped in Zanzibar hotel last year | News24

A vacationer says a person snuck into her room, obtained beneath her blankets and tried to rape her.

The Zanzibar Commission for Tourism says it has opened an investigation into the incident.

The Warere Beach Hotel says the incident has dented its popularity.

A feminine Nigerian vacationer in Zanzibar has damaged her silence on how she was virtually raped on her birthday at a resort in April 2021.

Zainab Oladehinde, 24, took to Twitter to disclose how an unidentified man snuck into her mattress in the midst of the evening and tried to rape her.

She managed to flee after she begged her would-be attacker to go and get a condom after telling him she was HIV constructive.

A 12 months later, Oladehinde stated the expertise, “has been the most painful and traumatic experience of my entire life”.

And she will be able to now freely discuss it after present process remedy.

In the darkish, half asleep, she felt a hand contact her breast, and upon realising there was a person in her mattress forcing himself on her who saved saying “baby, baby” so much went by way of her thoughts. At worst, she was going to be raped and killed and her fears have been actual as the person began strangling her in order that she couldn’t scream.

When she managed to flee after realising her room on the 4.5-star Warere Beach Hotel had no telephone, she ran to the reception space the place she discovered nobody.

She ended up getting right into a room belonging to a Russian couple she had met earlier and she or he spent the evening there.

Responding to her revelation, the Government of Zanzibar stated it was a regrettable incident.

“The Zanzibar Commission for Tourism is shocked and disappointed to learn of the incident and takes these allegations seriously. An immediate investigation has commenced and we will report of its findings,” Hafsa Mbamba, the fee’s govt secretary stated.

In an announcement, the lodge stated Oladehinde reported the matter and her assertion was taken by the police and an worker from a safety firm contracted to offer safety on the lodge was apprehended.

However, in his account, he claimed he had been invited to the room for intercourse by the complainant.

The lodge added it determined to be open in regards to the problem as a result of its web site had been hacked and had been receiving unhealthy evaluations on the web.

“Our Warere website was hacked, today 16 April 2022. Simultaneously, we were inundated by a massive release of defamatory reviews and messages through many different social media platforms regarding accusations of sexual assault at our property.

“Within three hours, we obtained over 4 000 unfavourable evaluations on Google from individuals who had by no means stayed at our lodge,” it stated in an announcement.

