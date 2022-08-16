Hollywood hits the red carpet for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings premiere

History met fantasy in Hollywood immediately, as one of many metropolis’s oldest studios – Culver Studios, the place iconic movies like Gone with the Wind and King Kong have been filmed – performed host to premiere of the most recent status streaming sequence, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

With a price ticket of half a billion {dollars}, the Amazon sequence is the costliest present in tv historical past, a title it has wrested from two pretty current claimants: the Netflix streaming drama The Crown and Baz Luhrmann’s music historical past sequence The Get Down.

Australian stars Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin and Sara Zwangobani on the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at Culver Studios in LA. Credit:AP

Hitting the crimson carpet in Los Angeles immediately have been the 4 Australian stars of The Rings of Power, Markella Kavenagh, Sara Zwangobani, Charlie Vickers and Tyroe Muhafidin. They have been joined by the present’s different stars, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Robert Aramayo and Morfydd Clark, and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

The sequence serves as a prequel to the favored movie franchise and is ready hundreds of years earlier than J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterwork The Lord of the Rings. Kavenagh performs a hobbit-like “harfoot” named Elanor Brandyfoot, whose inclination for journey kicks off the 10-part first season of the present.