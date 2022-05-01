Hollywood’s Jolie makes surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine

Hollywood actress and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a shock go to to the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor mentioned on Telegram.

According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie, who has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011, had come to talk with displaced individuals who have discovered refuge in Lviv, together with kids present process therapy for accidents sustained within the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April.

The assault within the japanese Ukrainian metropolis appeared to intentionally goal a crowd of largely ladies and youngsters making an attempt to flee a looming Russian offensive, killing a minimum of 52 and wounding dozens extra.

“She was very moved by [the children’s] stories,” Kozytskyy wrote. “One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she’d had.”

He mentioned Jolie additionally visited a boarding college, talked with college students and took images with them, including “she promised she would come again.”

According to Kozytskyy, Jolie also met with evacuees arriving at Lviv’s central railway station, as well as with Ukrainian volunteers providing the new arrivals with medical help and counseling.

“The visit was a surprise to us all,” he wrote. “Plenty of people who saw Ms. Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe that it was really her. But since February 24, Ukraine has shown the entire world that there are plenty of incredible things here.”

