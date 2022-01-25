Holocaust Remembrance Day, committee chairs and foreign interference

This week MEPs can pay tribute to the victims of the Holocaust, elect committee chairs and suggest measures in opposition to international interference within the EU, EU affairs.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

During a particular plenary session on Thursday (27 January), MEPs can pay tribute to the victims of the Holocaust. The occasion is organized 77 years after the liberation of the Nazi camp Auschwitz. Parliament President Roberta Metsola will open the occasion and Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer, 100, will handle MEPs.

Election of committee chairs and vice-chairs

After final week’s election of the Parliament’s president, vice presidents and quaestors, MEPs will elect committee chairs and vice-chairs who will coordinate committees’ work for the subsequent two-and-a-half years.

All MEPs participate in parliamentary committees, with every committee following a distinct coverage space. Committees work on legislative proposals, maintain talks with EU ministers to agree new European laws, draw up personal initiative reviews, organise hearings and scrutinise the work of different EU establishments.

Recommendations to deal with international interference

Parliament additionally has particular committees, arrange for a restricted time period. Today (25 January), after 18 months of assessing threats to democratic processes within the EU and looking for potential options, the special committee on foreign interference and disinformation will undertake its suggestions on learn how to make the EU extra resilient.

Recovery plans

Recovery plans are on the agenda of the financial affairs and employment and social affairs committees on Tuesday as MEPs will focus on coordination and monitoring of the financial and employment insurance policies of EU international locations with commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis, Paolo Gentiloni and Nicolas Schmit.

Ukraine

A delegation of MEPs from the international affairs committee and the safety and defence subcommittee will journey to Ukraine on Sunday to be able to collect data on the present safety disaster. The Parliament already condemned Russia’s navy build-up and referred to as for sanctions in December 2021.

