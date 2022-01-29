Holocaust survivor’s grandson horrified to find Nazi memorabilia for sale in NSW

The grandson of a Holocaust survivor was left speechless after discovering Nazi memorabilia on show at a NSW vintage retailer.

Calls have intensified for the federal government to ban retailers from promoting Nazi memorabilia after the grandson of a Holocaust survivor encountered two “perverse” gadgets on show in a NSW retailer.

The man, who requested to not be named, found a Nazi badge and coin throughout a go to to the Dirty Janes vintage retailer in Bowral, within the NSW Southern Highlands, final week.

According to the Anti-Defamation Commission, he was left “shocked and repulsed” on the sight, which ADC chairman Dr Dvir Abramovich described as “ghoulish profiteering”.

“You would think that by now, antique stores would understand that it is perverse to put a price tag on extermination, and if they took the time to think about the 1.5 million children murdered by the Nazis, perhaps they would think twice about trafficking in these instruments of death,” Dr Abramovich instructed information.com.au.

“If Hitler were alive today, he would be applauding them for glorifying his barbaric crimes and keeping his monstrous legacy alive.”

A spokesperson for Dirty Janes stated on Tuesday that following information.com.au’s enquiry, the offensive gadgets had been faraway from sale.

“We want to extend a deep and sincere apology to the visitor who came across these highly offensive items while in Dirty Janes,” they stated.

“Please know that the selling of Nazi artifacts or any other racist, sexist or otherwise oppressive items is against our policy and, more importantly, our desire to be an inclusive and welcoming business.

“These items have since been removed. We regret the grief and sorrow these items represent and agree with the Anti Defamation Commission’s push to have such memorabilia banned for sale statewide.”

Seeing such gadgets displayed on the market would undoubtedly trigger Holocaust survivors and their households immeasurable quantities of ache, Dr Abramovich stated.

“White supremacists are nourished by these cursed, bloodstained items and use them to recruit new members to their dangerous cause. I can’t imagine the pain Holocaust survivors and their families would be feeling right now.”

Extremist anti-Semitic teams “have an appetite for these satanic relics”, he added, arguing the glorification of Hitler’s Nazi rule typically resulted in violence and lethal assaults.

“The valiant Australian soldiers, who died to vanquish Hitler, and the six million Jews who perished at the hands of the Nazis, must be turning in their graves,” Dr Abramovich stated.

“This lurid trade has to stop.”

Dr Abramovich known as on different state governments to observe Victoria in its plan to ban residents from displaying Third Reich symbols.

The plan was announced in September and laws is predicted to move in coming months making civil and legal vilification simpler, and Nazi symbols unlawful.

An identical invoice was proposed in NSW by Labor in October, nonetheless it has but to be formally handed.