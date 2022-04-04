WORCESTER (CBS) — The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester introduced Monday it’s renaming its Integrated Science Complex in honor of alum Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The “Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex” might be devoted on June 11, which coincides with Fauci’s sixtieth class reunion weekend.

Fauci, who graduated as a classics main in 1962, is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious illnesses. He is famend for his work within the HIV/AIDS disaster, and have become the face of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We're proud to announce we are going to identify our built-in science complicated for Dr. Anthony Fauci '62, the nation's main professional on infectious illnesses, adviser to eight presidents, and Holy Cross classics main.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Dr. Fauci in such a public and enduring way,” Holy Cross President Vincent Rougeau stated in a press release. “It’s fitting that Dr. Fauci’s name will adorn a complex designed to foster integrated learning across multiple academic disciplines – the kind of broad, collaborative and holistic thinking one needs to manage health crises such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika, or the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fauci spoke to Holy Cross in 2020 as a part of its digital graduation ceremony.