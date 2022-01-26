‘Holy hell’: Nathan Buckley shocks TV star with pay reveal

Former AFL nice Nathan Buckley shocked one in all his I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here castmates with a startling $400,000 reveal.

Former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley shocked one in all his I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here castmates by revealing the typical wage of AFL gamers.

Speaking to nation musician Brooke McClymont throughout Tuesday’s episode, Buckley claimed the typical annual wage for skilled footballers was roughly $400,000.

McClymont was baffled. saying: “Holy hell!”

“It just blew my mind how much money there is in football,” she added later within the episode.

Stream each match of each spherical of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season Live & Ad-Break Free During Play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now.

Even the rookies are incomes a wholesome six-figure sum, in keeping with Buckley.

“When you put your foot in the door, you’re on between 100 (thousand) and 150 (thousand) straight up,” he stated.

In June final yr, Buckley stepped down as coach of Collingwood after serving within the position for practically 10 years.

He had mentored the facet since succeeding Mick Malthouse in 2012, with the Magpies successful 117 video games underneath his steerage with a 54 per cent successful file.

But Buckley is making financial institution on the Channel 10 program, with the 49-year-old reportedly commanding $300,000 for his I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here stint.

Last month, reports emerged of a salary stoush between Buckley and television presenter Beau Ryan, which led to the previous NRL participant threatening to stop the present.

According to the Herald Sun, Ryan was witnessed mid “meltdown” after Buckley knowledgeable him of his pay.

But Ryan denied the claims on Triple M’s Rush Hour with Wendell, Jude and Gus final week, saying: “There was no talk about money whatsoever, not in any circles I was in.”

Speaking on 2DayFM’s The Morning Crew, Ryan defined that he was unable to refute the claims as a result of it might have verified he was a contestant on this system.

“The only currency I’m worried about in there is food,” he stated.

“No one is talking about money whatsoever.”

Earlier this week, Buckley addressed rumours he and glamorous girlfriend Alex Pike had cut up up.

“My view is that it’s none of anyone’s business,” Buckley advised the Herald Sun when requested about his relationship standing.

“Alex is an amazing person, a successful businesswoman and a great mother. Neither her, nor I are defined by our romantic connections.”

Pike, a mom of three, was signed to a modelling company as a 12-year-old after participating in a Dolly Cover Girl competitors and initially deliberate to check journalism.

But the daughter of a pharmacist father and nurse mom opted to check nursing and ended up beginning her profession in a cosmetic surgery ward.

She has three sons — Spencer, Hudson and Jim.