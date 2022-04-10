Holy Week call for recognition from gay men in Andalucia

A bunch of homosexual males in Spain say non secular authorities settle for their assist in conventional non secular rites, however refuse to acknowledge their sexuality.

The males are members of brotherhoods who create and show ornate floats that includes effigies of the Virgin Mary for Holy Week celebrations in Andalucia.

Anthropologist Rafael Cáceres says there was an unstated understanding. He mentioned: “There was an acceptance that someone who was a Virgin Mary dresser was homosexual, but didn’t talk about it.”

Businessman Antonio Muñoz Tapia mentioned he performed a number one position in his brotherhood, however was snubbed when he requested to present a studying at first of Holy Week.

“I don’t understand this religious hypocrisy of supporting the brotherhoods, but then not having the same rights,” mentioned Antonio Muñoz Tapia.

Fashion designers Victorio and Lucchino say they confronted a backlash after their marriage in 2007, with one letter to the editor of a Seville newspaper calling for them to be banned from taking part within the dressing of town’s Virgin Mary float.

“There was a group of brothers who said that because we were married, how could they allow us to dress the images, which we felt was so unfair,” mentioned Vittorio.