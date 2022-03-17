Home affairs dept official, farmer arrested for allegedly preventing the deportation of 11 Malawians | News24

A Home Affairs official has been arrested.

An official of the house affairs division and a farmer have been arrested for allegedly shielding the deportation of 11 Malawian nationals.

The Hawks arrested the pair, aged 35 and 53, on prices of corruption in Mpumalanga.

The Hawks’ regional spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, stated the 2 have been arrested after a sting operation was carried out.

“Information was obtained a few house affairs official, who reportedly conspired with a farm proprietor round Nelspruit, to defend 11 Malawian unlawful immigrants from being deported to their nation.

READ | Home affairs dept says Ukrainian refugee ‘presented fake asylum seeker’s permit’ at airport

“An intelligence-driven operation was carried out, and the suspects have been arrested instantly after the cash had exchanged palms,” said Sekgotodi.

The two are expected to appear in Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our vary of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.