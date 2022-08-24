Home Affairs fires top IT executive after his ‘gross negligence’ led to offline system | News24

The Department of Home Affairs’ chief director of infrastructure administration for info methods, Simphiwe Hlophe, was discovered responsible of gross negligence and dereliction of responsibility.

The Department of Home Affairs has fired its high IT government, Simphiwe Hlophe, for negligence and dereliction of responsibility.

It mentioned Hlophe didn’t deploy routers and switches that had been procured to enhance service supply.

It meant that the system skilled pointless outages.

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed its chief director of infrastructure administration for info methods, Simphiwe Hlophe, after he was discovered responsible of gross negligence and dereliction of responsibility.

On Tuesday, the division mentioned Hlophe had uncared for to deploy new routers and switches that had been purchased to enhance its day-to-day operations, and that he falsely claimed he had.

This led to community outages that would have been prevented and negatively impacted service supply and the division’s functioning.

The division mentioned the procurement of the routers and switches had been a part of its plan to enhance service supply, collectively with the State IT Agency (SITA) and the communications and digital applied sciences division earlier than a joint portfolio committee final 12 months.

It added:

SITA undertook to completely overhaul their networks whereas Home Affairs undertook to purchase [a] sure variety of new routers and switches. These routers had been procured. Mr Hlophe reported that they had been being deployed whereas it was found later that they remained within the storerooms.

It mentioned it might not tolerate executives’ failure to supervise the implementation of its plans to enhance service supply.

It additionally cautioned senior managers in opposition to negligence, saying it negatively impacted service supply and violated the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi urged workers to make sure clear governance and improved service supply.

READ | Paper cut: Home Affairs launches project to digitise records, hopes to employ 10 000 people

“The responsibility for the performance of the department rests with all employees. Accountability for the performance of assigned responsibilities is absolutely critical,” he mentioned.

News24 couldn’t pay money for Hlophe for his remark.

However, he took to LinkedIn, the place he posted: “After a long and eventful seven years with the Department of Home Affairs, I have left the department. I leave the department with very competent colleagues to continue with the repositioning of home affairs within the whole of government.”

“Whilst on this handyman leave, I will be identifying and assessing possible opportunities within the ICT sector,” he wrote.