Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: Local official

A care residence for disabled folks close to Kharkiv in jap Ukraine was hit by Russian airstrikes, an area official stated Friday, with out confirming casualty figures.

“The enemy today hit a specialized establishment for disabled people near Oskil,” regional official Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

There had been 330 folks within the constructing on the time of the assault, he stated, together with 10 who required wheelchairs and 50 with decreased mobility.

He added that 63 had since been evacuated, with out giving particulars on the others.

“The Russians have again carried out a brutal attack against civilians,” stated Sinegubov. “It is a war crime against civilians.”

