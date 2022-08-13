Home study has Magpies ready for Swans

Collingwood coach Craig McRae believes an intensive video session from the consolation of his personal sofa may have the Magpies ready for no matter Sydney can throw at them on Sunday.

The Magpies will safe a prime two spot with a win over the fourth-placed Swans on the SCG if they will prolong their outstanding profitable run to a twelfth match.

McRae was thrown a curveball earlier within the week when compelled to remain dwelling attributable to a minor sickness, however the 48-year-old says he used the day off productively.

“With protocols these days any sniffle, like I had a bit of a sniffle, you’re asked to stay away so you don’t infect others,” he advised reporters.

“That’s just been part and parcel of the whole year.

“Had a time without work. It’s good to spend a bit extra time on the sofa. It’s pleasing.

“I got a lot of prep done, to be honest. Watched a lot of Sydney.

“They are an excellent group. You do not sit fourth on the ladder by fluke.

“The way they move the footy, the way they’re defending really well, they’ve got a lot of weapons through the middle of the ground, yeah, there’s a lot to be ready for.”

With Sydney having received 5 straight matches, each groups’ profitable type is mirrored in neither aspect making any modifications to their line-ups from final weekend.

The Magpies’ outstanding run has featured 10 victories by a margin of lower than two objectives, a trait that McRae admits provides them perception heading into the sharp finish of the marketing campaign.

“We’re still learning how to win,” McRae mentioned.

“I tell you, get a close game and we’re going to be really hard to beat … that’s something that is going to stand us in good stead hopefully but I think winning can be a habit.

“Winning behaviours are undoubtedly a behavior, we’re making an attempt to create loads of these.”