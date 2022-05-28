Home Team: The Storied Career Of 82-Year-Old Umpire Bill Peterson

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — He has been teaching completely different groups in St. Paul for 60 years, and has been umpiring practically as lengthy.

Every pitch, 82-year-old Bill Peterson assumes the prepared place.

“I got butterflys all the way coming out here to umpire,” he stated. “I don’t care what it is in your life, you always want to do it the best you can.”

Peterson is a legend in St. Paul. When he reveals up for a sport, it’s a present.

His different ardour has been teaching. In reality, his first job was in 1960 as a hockey coach of an all African-American group in St. Paul.

“I think ’til this day, I know at the time, it was the only Black youth hockey team in the nation,” he stated.

It’s near the place he coached a younger baseball prospect named Dave Winfield and, later, one other Hall of Famer named Paul Molitor.

“(Dave) was so good physically, that he could not do the fundamentals and still do it,” he stated. “Molly was different. He had good fundamentals, and just a great athlete. Both of them were just tremendous athletes, and people.”

He coached with Dave’s brother Steve, and his title is without end part of the ball park they work.

“He’s got his own field named after him, so that says it all,” Steve Winfield stated. “I’m just hanging onto the coattails here, getting a little windfall.”

Those are facet notes to Peterson. What he actually needs is what comes out of this being the place he needs to be with individuals who enrich his life.

“I’ve been dealing with kids all my life. It’s just a part of my life, dealing with them,” he stated.

Recently he received a lifetime achievement award from the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services. It was gratifying, however hardly what his life has been about.

“Awards are great, but awards are — when you’re a guy like me and you’re old, you know what awards are for. They’re for you and they want to get ’em in before you’re not around,” he stated.