‘Home-track bully?’: Khawaja stars but who flopped in Pakistan Test series?





Travis Head – 5/10 Head was the one Australia batsman who struggled for runs within the sequence, making 68 runs at 22.66 from 4 innings. Australia’s shining gentle within the Ashes had a more durable time within the subcontinent, and he’ll need some massive runs in Sri Lanka or he may run the chance of being labelled a home-track bully. Cameron Green – 7/10 Held his personal with the bat and made the important thing breakthrough with the ball on day 5 by eradicating Abdullah Shafique to assist arrange a sequence win. Green goes from power to power and is edging ever nearer to a maiden Test ton, which appears simply across the nook. Alex Carey – 7.5/10

In extraordinarily troublesome circumstances, with poor carry and uneven bounce, Carey was sound behind the stumps. His batting, nonetheless, surpassed expectations as Australia’s gloveman, ending with 179 runs at a median of 59.66. His 93 in Karachi was a fantastic knock, and Carey appeared an enormous probability for triple figures in Lahore earlier than falling brief. Mitchell Starc – 7.5/10 Extracted extra swing than any participant and produced the 2 spells of the tour, in Karachi and Lahore. Starc is a punching bag for critics however, identical to he did within the Ashes, confirmed why he’s such a damaging paceman. Pat Cummins – 9/10 Finished the sequence because the equal main wicket taker, regardless of bowling fewer than half the overs of Nathan Lyon within the sequence. Cummins constantly applauded his gamers for the best way they went concerning the first two Tests from a strategic standpoint, and deserves credit score for his declaration on day 4 that enticed Pakistan to chase victory somewhat than shut up store.

Australian captain Pat Cummins celebrates a Pakistan wicket with teammates on the ultimate day of the third Test. Credit:AP Nathan Lyon – 8/10 Had some troublesome days within the discipline with quite a lot of stress on his shoulders, however responded in traditional Lyon vogue by taking 5 wickets – his first such haul because the 2020 Test in opposition to New Zealand simply earlier than COVID-19 tore the world aside. Mitch Swepson – 4/10 Finished the sequence with undesirable figures of 2-266 regardless of bowling sufficient probably wicket-taking deliveries. Deserves to play one other Test however hasn’t offered a powerful case for selectors to choose him as soon as once more.





