Homecoming looms for Wallabies star

Signing one worldwide star may simply be the start for the Waratahs.

The NSW Waratahs have added former Wales and British and Irish Lions star Jamie Roberts to their taking part in tranks for 2022 amid reviews Kurtley Beale is also planning a Super Rugby return.

Beale was referred to as up by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie throughout final yr’s European Tour to bolster his injury-depleted squad and was spectacular in his first Tests since 2019.

The 33-year-old had beforehand declared his ambition to push for the 2023 World Cup, which might be his fourth.

Having performed 93-Tests, Beale is eligible for Wallabies choice from wherever on the planet however reviews out of France counsel he’s going to show his again on a profitable new contract to return to the Waratahs.

The potential for a Beale return comes because the Tahs signed Roberts, capped 94 occasions by Wales and with three Lions Test appearances, on a one-year contract so as to add to the backline.

Roberts, who turned 35 final November, made his Test debut for Wales in 2008, has featured in two Rugby World Cups and gained three Six Nations titles with Wales together with two Grand Slams.

“I’m really excited to join the Waratahs. The adventure of playing in a new competition in a different country outside my comfort zone excites me.” Roberts, who can be a professional physician, stated.

“As my Sydney-born partner is expecting our second child in March, we feel the best decision for our family is to be surrounded by her support network in Sydney.

“On the rugby front, I’m looking to hit the ground running, get up to speed quickly, perform on the pitch and help drive success.

“Hopefully I can impart some of my knowledge and insight to the talented youngsters on the team, keep improving as a player and keep developing as a person for what may come after.”

The Waratahs play their first trial match of 2022 in opposition to the Brumbies on Saturday 29 January at Bowral Rugby Club.