Homeland Security employee charged with molesting young girls in Orange County

An Irvine resident and Department of Homeland Security worker was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually abusing younger ladies, authorities confirmed Friday.

Prosecutors with the Orange County district legal professional’s workplace allege Terry Edward Keegan, 59, molested three ladies, one in all whom was 8 years previous.

He was arrested Wednesday and is being held in lieu of $1-million bail, jail information confirmed Friday.

“The victims in this case showed tremendous courage,” Irvine Police Chief Michael Kent mentioned. “We are hopeful the arrest of this predator brings them some comfort and reassurance.”

Keegan’s alleged crimes started in 2011, prosecutors mentioned, when he molested a younger woman who lived within the dwelling he shared along with his girlfriend and an 8-year-old woman who lived subsequent door. His relationship to the woman who lived in his dwelling was not disclosed.

The abuse continued after he and his girlfriend moved in 2015.

After shifting, Keegan allegedly molested a lady who lived subsequent door to the brand new dwelling, prosecutors mentioned.

“The innocence of children should not be ripped away from them by some monster living next door or even in their own home,” mentioned Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer. “The only monsters in children’s lives should be the ones in bedtime stories and movies, not a living, breathing predator who became the stuff of real-life nightmares for three young girls.”

Keegan was charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a toddler beneath the age of 14, one felony depend of steady sexual abuse of a kid, one misdemeanor depend of annoying or molesting a toddler beneath the age of 18, and one misdemeanor depend of touching an intimate a part of one other particular person, courtroom information present.

He faces a most sentence of 100 years to life if convicted on all counts, prosecutors mentioned.