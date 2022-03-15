Homer gets canceled, meets Joe Rogan in new ‘Simpsons’ episode

It was a comedy of errors.

“The Simpsons” is dividing critics after spoofing controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, 54, in a model new episode satirizing cancel tradition.

In the divisive Season 33, Episode 14 episode, titled “You Won’t Believe What This Episode is About—Act Three Will Shock You!,” Homer is erroneously blamed for leaving the household canine, named Santa’s Little Helper, in a scorching automotive leading to him getting publicly shamed, Newsweek reported.

Things actually go off the rails when the “Simpsons” patriarch tries to apologize, and inadvertently knocks Reverend Lovejoy out of the church window. Videos of the fiasco subsequently go viral on social media, inflicting Homer to lose his job and grow to be ostracized by his pals, coworkers and household.

Homer meets up with a Joe Rogan doppelganger. FOX

Eventually, the doh-nut gobbler meets up with a Joe Rogan doppelganger. The commentator is rarely explicitly talked about by title, however he’s represented by a generic “Right-Wing Podcast” host who’s the one one prepared to satisfy with Homer following his cancellation.

Needless to say, the gag rang hole with many critics, with Screenrant deeming it “bizarrely misguided” and “self-contradictory.” Particularly problematic, per the location, was the truth that Homer was undeserving of his ex-communication — presumably not like many so-called “victims” of cancel tradition.

Joe Rogan is seen throughout a weigh-in earlier than UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas earlier than UFC 211. Gregory Payan

Most not too long ago, the “News Radio” alum discovered himself in scorching water after doing a podcast with Dr. Robert Malone, a vaccine scientist who reportedly unfold misinformation relating to the COVID jab and in contrast the US’ present well being local weather to Nazi Germany.

The episode was subsequently pulled from YouTube whereas a coalition of 270 medical consultants penned an open letter imploring Spotify to create a fact-checking coverage that might “mitigate the spread of misinformation.”

Meanwhile, high-profile musicians from Joni Mitchell to Neil Young threatened to remove their music from the Swedish audio streaming big except it jettisoned Rogan.