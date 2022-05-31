Homes without power, flights cancelled, damaging winds hit south-east

Thousands of houses in south-east Queensland have been with out energy and flights have been cancelled on Tuesday morning because the climate bureau issued a extreme warning for extra damaging winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a extreme climate warning for damaging winds within the south-east coast, Wide Bay and Burnett, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt areas, after a powerful trough and chilly entrance swept throughout southern Queensland in a single day, with sturdy west-to-southwesterly winds creating afterwards.

Damaging winds with peak gusts of greater than 90 kilometres an hour have been potential over the south-east, together with Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast on Tuesday morning.

The climate bureau additionally warned there could possibly be an elevated danger of gusty winds toppling bushes and powerlines due to saturated soil within the south-east.