Homes without power, flights cancelled, damaging winds hit south-east
Thousands of houses in south-east Queensland have been with out energy and flights have been cancelled on Tuesday morning because the climate bureau issued a extreme warning for extra damaging winds.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a extreme climate warning for damaging winds within the south-east coast, Wide Bay and Burnett, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt areas, after a powerful trough and chilly entrance swept throughout southern Queensland in a single day, with sturdy west-to-southwesterly winds creating afterwards.
Damaging winds with peak gusts of greater than 90 kilometres an hour have been potential over the south-east, together with Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast on Tuesday morning.
The climate bureau additionally warned there could possibly be an elevated danger of gusty winds toppling bushes and powerlines due to saturated soil within the south-east.
Several flights have been cancelled at Brisbane Airport as a result of sturdy winds, whereas about 7000 houses have been with out energy within the Darling Downs area in a single day.
A Brisbane Airport spokesman stated 11 flights arriving from Sydney and Melbourne had been delayed or cancelled due to the arctic blast.
“The airlines were able to accommodate people on those flights,” the spokesman stated.
“It’s a relatively minor impact on the flight schedules this morning.”
On Tuesday morning, about 6300 houses have been with out energy within the south-east.