Homicide detectives investigate after three people die in Coogee car fire

Homicide detectives are investigating a automotive hearth in Coogee the place three individuals have been discovered lifeless.

Police had been known as simply after noon on Monday after Department of Fire and Emergency Services officers attended the hearth at John Graham Reserve.

Police are on the scene the place not less than one particular person has been discovered lifeless. Credit:Nine News Perth

The rear half of a crimson automotive parked in a automotive bay subsequent to a bicycle path is burnt. Police have draped a tarp excessive of the automotive.

Earlier on Monday a WA Police media launch reported one particular person was confirmed lifeless, however WAtoday understands three our bodies had been discovered within the automotive.

Homicide squad detectives are investigating whether or not the incident was a murder-suicide.

Anyone who was within the neighborhood of the reserve between 11am and 12pm on Monday and has any info or dash-cam footage is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report on-line at crimestopperswa.com.au



